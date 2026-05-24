Adolis Garcia And Phillies Square Off Against Guardians On May 24

Garcia is hitting for a .201 BA, .284 OBP and .313 SLG with a 29.4% strikeout rate and an 8.8% walk rate. His OPS is .597 and he has scored 17 runs. In 204 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 15 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 2 with an RBI) against the Guardians.

Parker Messick makes the start for the Guardians, his 11th of the season. He is 5-1 with a 2.45 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched.

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