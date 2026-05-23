Adolis Garcia And Phillies Take On Guardians On May 23

Garcia is hitting for a .203 BA, .280 OBP and .316 SLG with a 29.5% strikeout rate and an 8% walk rate. His OPS is .596 and he has scored 17 runs. In 200 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 14 runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Guardians.

The Guardians will send Slade Cecconi (3-4) to the mound for his 11th start of the season. He is 3-4 with a 5.16 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 52 1/3 innings pitched.

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