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Adolis Garcia
Philadelphia Phillies

Adolis Garcia

Philadelphia Phillies • #53 RF

Adolis Garcia And Phillies Take On Guardians On May 23

Adolis Garcia and his Philadelphia Phillies will face the Cleveland Guardians at Citizens Bank Park, on Saturday, May 23 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Garcia has +570 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Garcia is hitting for a .203 BA, .280 OBP and .316 SLG with a 29.5% strikeout rate and an 8% walk rate. His OPS is .596 and he has scored 17 runs. In 200 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 14 runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Guardians.

The Guardians will send Slade Cecconi (3-4) to the mound for his 11th start of the season. He is 3-4 with a 5.16 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 52 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Adolis Garcia

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