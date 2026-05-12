Adley Rutschman And Orioles Play Yankees On May 12

Rutschman is hitting for a .302 BA, .356 OBP and .552 SLG with a 15.4% strikeout rate and a 6.7% walk rate. His OPS is .908 and he has scored 13 runs. In 104 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 21 runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Yankees.

The Yankees will send Will Warren (4-1) to make his ninth start of the season. He is 4-1 with a 3.46 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched.

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