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Addison Barger
Toronto Blue Jays

Addison Barger

Toronto Blue Jays • #47 RF

Addison Barger And Blue Jays Play Angels On May 10

Addison Barger and the Toronto Blue Jays will square off against the Los Angeles Angels at Rogers Centre, on Sunday, May 10 at 1:37 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Barger is hitting for a .045 BA, .214 OBP and .091 SLG with a 25% strikeout rate and a 17.9% walk rate. His OPS is .305 and he has scored two runs. In 28 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in two runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 3) against the Angels.

Jose Soriano gets the start for the Angels, his ninth of the season. He is 5-2 with a 1.74 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings pitched.

Written by Data Skrive on
Addison Barger

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