Addison Barger And Blue Jays Play Angels On May 10

Barger is hitting for a .045 BA, .214 OBP and .091 SLG with a 25% strikeout rate and a 17.9% walk rate. His OPS is .305 and he has scored two runs. In 28 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in two runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 3) against the Angels.

Jose Soriano gets the start for the Angels, his ninth of the season. He is 5-2 with a 1.74 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings pitched.