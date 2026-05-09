Aaron Nola And Phillies Take On Rockies On May 9

Nola is 2-3 with a 5.06 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 37 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Monday when he threw six scoreless innings against the Miami Marlins while giving up five hits.

The Rockies are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, with 3 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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