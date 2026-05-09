FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Aaron Nola
Philadelphia Phillies

Aaron Nola

Philadelphia Phillies • #27 SP

Aaron Nola And Phillies Take On Rockies On May 9

Aaron Nola will get the start for his Philadelphia Phillies against the Colorado Rockies at Citizens Bank Park, on Saturday, May 9 at 6:05 p.m. ET. Nola has -178 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Nola is 2-3 with a 5.06 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 37 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Monday when he threw six scoreless innings against the Miami Marlins while giving up five hits.

The Rockies are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, with 3 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Aaron Nola

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Philadelphia PhilliesRecent Philadelphia Phillies Player News

View All Philadelphia Phillies Player News