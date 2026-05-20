Aaron Nola And Phillies Square Off Against Reds On May 20

Nola is 2-3 with a 5.91 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 45 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Friday when he tossed 3 2/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, surrendering six earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Reds are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.