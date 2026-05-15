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Aaron Nola
Philadelphia Phillies

Aaron Nola

Philadelphia Phillies • #27 SP

Aaron Nola And Phillies Take On Pirates On May 15

Aaron Nola will get the start for his Philadelphia Phillies against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, on Friday, May 15 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Nola has +100 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Nola is 2-3 with a 5.14 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Saturday when he threw 4 2/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Pirates are averaging 5 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Aaron Nola

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