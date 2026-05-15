Aaron Nola And Phillies Take On Pirates On May 15

Nola is 2-3 with a 5.14 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Saturday when he threw 4 2/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Pirates are averaging 5 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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