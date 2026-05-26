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Aaron Nola
Philadelphia Phillies

Aaron Nola

Philadelphia Phillies • #27 SP

Aaron Nola And Phillies Face Padres On May 26

Aaron Nola will get the start for his Philadelphia Phillies against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park, on Tuesday, May 26 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Nola has +124 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Nola is 2-4 with a 6.04 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Wednesday when he tossed five innings against the Cincinnati Reds, surrendering four earned runs while allowing eight hits.

The Padres are averaging 4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.5 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Aaron Nola

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