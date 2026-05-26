Aaron Nola And Phillies Face Padres On May 26

Nola is 2-4 with a 6.04 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Wednesday when he tossed five innings against the Cincinnati Reds, surrendering four earned runs while allowing eight hits.

The Padres are averaging 4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.5 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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