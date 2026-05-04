Aaron Nola And Phillies Play Marlins On May 4

Nola is 1-3 with a 6.03 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 31 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Sunday, April 26 when he threw 4 2/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves, surrendering six earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Marlins are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.

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