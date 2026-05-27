Aaron Judge And Yankees Face Royals On May 27

Judge is hitting for a .256 BA, .386 OBP and .563 SLG with a 28% strikeout rate and a 16.5% walk rate. His OPS is .949, which ranks 6th in MLB, and he has scored 41 runs. In 243 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs (4th in MLB) and driven in 33 runs. Judge has recorded five steals on eight attempts. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Royals.

The Royals are sending Noah Cameron (2-3) out for his 10th start of the season. He is 2-3 with a 4.72 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched.

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