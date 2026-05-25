Aaron Judge And Yankees Face Royals On May 25

Judge is hitting for a .250 BA, .379 OBP and .557 SLG with a 28.6% strikeout rate and a 16.2% walk rate. His OPS is .937, which ranks 6th in MLB, and he has scored 41 runs. In 234 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs (2nd in MLB) and driven in 32 runs. Judge has recorded five steals on eight attempts. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 4 with a home run and two RBIs) in his most recent appearance against the Rays.

Michael Wacha gets the start for the Royals, his 11th of the season. He is 4-2 with a 2.70 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 63 1/3 innings pitched.

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