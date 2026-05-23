Aaron Judge And Yankees Face Rays On May 23

Judge is hitting for a .245 BA, .377 OBP and .543 SLG with a 29.1% strikeout rate and a 16.5% walk rate. His OPS is .920, which ranks 12th in MLB, and he has scored 40 runs. In 230 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs (3rd in MLB) and driven in 30 runs. Judge has recorded five steals on eight attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Rays.

Drew Rasmussen (4-1 with a 3.19 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rays, his 10th of the season.

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