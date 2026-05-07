Aaron Judge And Yankees Play Rangers On May 7

Judge is hitting for a .273 BA, .407 OBP and .659 SLG with a 28.2% strikeout rate and a 17.2% walk rate. His OPS is 1.066, which ranks 3rd in MLB, and he has scored 34 runs. In 163 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs (1st in MLB) and driven in 28 runs (8th in MLB). Judge has recorded five steals on seven attempts. He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Rangers.

MacKenzie Gore (2-2) takes the mound for the Rangers in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 4.67 ERA in 34 2/3 innings pitched, with 45 strikeouts.

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