Aaron Judge And Yankees Face Orioles On May 13

Judge is hitting for a .275 BA, .413 OBP and .634 SLG with a 28.4% strikeout rate and a 17.9% walk rate. His OPS is 1.047, which ranks 2nd in MLB, and he has scored 36 runs. In 190 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs (2nd in MLB) and driven in 30 runs (7th in MLB). Judge has recorded five steals on eight attempts. In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 3) against the Orioles.

Kyle Bradish (1-5) gets the starting nod for the Orioles in his ninth start of the season. He has a 4.83 ERA in 41 2/3 innings pitched, with 45 strikeouts.

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