Aaron Judge And Yankees Square Off Against Orioles On May 12
Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees will take on the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Tuesday, May 12 at 6:35 p.m. ET. Judge has +265 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Judge is hitting for a .267 BA, .402 OBP and .633 SLG with a 29.2% strikeout rate and a 17.3% walk rate. His OPS is 1.036, which ranks 3rd in MLB, and he has scored 35 runs. In 185 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs (1st in MLB) and driven in 30 runs (7th in MLB). Judge has recorded five steals on eight attempts. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 4 with a double against the Orioles.
Trevor Rogers gets the start for the Orioles, his seventh of the season. He is 2-3 with a 4.75 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 30 1/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.