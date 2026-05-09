Aaron Judge And Yankees Play Brewers On May 9

Judge is hitting for a .270 BA, .398 OBP and .631 SLG with a 28.5% strikeout rate and a 16.3% walk rate. His OPS is 1.029, which ranks 5th in MLB, and he has scored 34 runs. In 172 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs (1st in MLB) and driven in 29 runs (7th in MLB). Judge has recorded five steals on seven attempts. In his previous game, he went 1 for 4 against the Brewers.

Kyle Harrison (3-1) takes the mound for the Brewers in his seventh start of the season. He has a 2.12 ERA in 29 2/3 innings pitched, with 35 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.