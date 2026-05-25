Aaron Civale And Athletics Square Off Against Mariners On May 25

Civale is 5-1 with a 3.31 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Thursday when he threw five innings against the Los Angeles Angels, surrendering five earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Mariners are averaging 4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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