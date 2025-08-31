MLB
Sunday’s MLB Strikeout Props - Aug. 31
Will Hunter Brown strike out more than 7.5 batters? Can Tanner Gordon record more than 2.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on Aug. 31, in the article below.
Today's MLB Strikeout Props
Atlanta Braves at Philadelphia Phillies
- Jesús Luzardo (Phillies): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -150, Under +118) | 2025 Stats: 6.5 strikeouts per game in 27 appearances
- Hurston Waldrep (Braves): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -152, Under +112) | 2025 Stats: 4.8 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances
San Diego Padres at Minnesota Twins
- Joe Ryan (Twins): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +102, Under -128) | 2025 Stats: 6.4 strikeouts per game in 26 appearances
Miami Marlins at New York Mets
- Sandy Alcantara (Marlins): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -118, Under -112) | 2025 Stats: 4.3 strikeouts per game in 26 appearances
- Kodai Senga (Mets): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -156, Under +122) | 2025 Stats: 4.9 strikeouts per game in 21 appearances
Milwaukee Brewers at Toronto Blue Jays
- Brandon Woodruff (Brewers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -158, Under +118) | 2025 Stats: 7 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances
Seattle Mariners at Cleveland Guardians
- Bryce Miller (Mariners): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +120, Under -162) | 2025 Stats: 3.9 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances
- Tanner Bibee (Guardians): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +128, Under -166) | 2025 Stats: 5.1 strikeouts per game in 26 appearances
Chicago Cubs at Colorado Rockies
- Tanner Gordon (Rockies): Over/Under 2.5 Ks (Over -144, Under +112) | 2025 Stats: 3.2 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances
- McCade Brown (Rockies): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +102, Under -128) | 2025 Stats: 2.5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances
- Javier Assad (Cubs): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -125, Under -106) | 2025 Stats: 2.5 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances
- Matthew Boyd (Cubs): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +114, Under -152) | 2025 Stats: 5.3 strikeouts per game in 26 appearances
New York Yankees at Chicago White Sox
- Martín Pérez (White Sox): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +120, Under -150) | 2025 Stats: 4.6 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances
- Luis Gil (Yankees): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -146, Under +110) | 2025 Stats: 4.4 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances
St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds
- Andre Pallante (Cardinals): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -136, Under +102) | 2025 Stats: 3.7 strikeouts per game in 26 appearances
- Brady Singer (Reds): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -128, Under +100) | 2025 Stats: 5.1 strikeouts per game in 26 appearances
Baltimore Orioles at San Francisco Giants
- Tomoyuki Sugano (Orioles): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +100, Under -132) | 2025 Stats: 3.6 strikeouts per game in 25 appearances
- Justin Verlander (Giants): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -112, Under -112) | 2025 Stats: 4.5 strikeouts per game in 23 appearances
Tampa Bay Rays at Washington Nationals
- Ian Seymour (Rays): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +110, Under -148) | 2025 Stats: 2.6 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances
- Brad Lord (Nationals): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +106, Under -138) | 2025 Stats: 2 strikeouts per game in 42 appearances
Arizona Diamondbacks at Los Angeles Dodgers
- Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Dodgers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -160, Under +126) | 2025 Stats: 6.3 strikeouts per game in 25 appearances
- Eduardo Rodríguez (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +104, Under -140) | 2025 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 24 appearances
- Tyler Glasnow (Dodgers): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -102, Under -126) | 2025 Stats: 5.8 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances
- Brandon Pfaadt (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -158) | 2025 Stats: 4.3 strikeouts per game in 27 appearances
Detroit Tigers at Kansas City Royals
- Michael Wacha (Royals): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -112, Under -112) | 2025 Stats: 4.2 strikeouts per game in 26 appearances
- Tarik Skubal (Tigers): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -154, Under +116) | 2025 Stats: 8.2 strikeouts per game in 26 appearances
Los Angeles Angels at Houston Astros
- Hunter Brown (Astros): Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over -118, Under -110) | 2025 Stats: 6.8 strikeouts per game in 26 appearances
- José Soriano (Angels): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -136, Under +104) | 2025 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 27 appearances
Pittsburgh Pirates at Boston Red Sox
- Mitch Keller (Pirates): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +126, Under -168) | 2025 Stats: 4.6 strikeouts per game in 27 appearances
- Lucas Giolito (Red Sox): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +106, Under -136) | 2025 Stats: 4.7 strikeouts per game in 21 appearances
Texas Rangers at Athletics
- Mason Barnett (Athletics): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +122, Under -156) | 2025 Stats: 1 strikeout per game in 1 appearance
- Jacob deGrom (Rangers): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -104, Under -125) | 2025 Stats: 6.2 strikeouts per game in 25 appearances
- J.T. Ginn (Athletics): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -118, Under -108) | 2025 Stats: 4.1 strikeouts per game in 18 appearances