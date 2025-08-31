Sunday’s MLB Strikeout Props - Aug. 31

Will Hunter Brown strike out more than 7.5 batters? Can Tanner Gordon record more than 2.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on Aug. 31, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Atlanta Braves at Philadelphia Phillies

Jesús Luzardo (Phillies): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -150, Under +118) | 2025 Stats: 6.5 strikeouts per game in 27 appearances

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -150, Under +118) | 6.5 strikeouts per game in 27 appearances Hurston Waldrep (Braves): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -152, Under +112) | 2025 Stats: 4.8 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances

San Diego Padres at Minnesota Twins

Joe Ryan (Twins): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +102, Under -128) | 2025 Stats: 6.4 strikeouts per game in 26 appearances

Miami Marlins at New York Mets

Sandy Alcantara (Marlins): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -118, Under -112) | 2025 Stats: 4.3 strikeouts per game in 26 appearances

Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -118, Under -112) | 4.3 strikeouts per game in 26 appearances Kodai Senga (Mets): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -156, Under +122) | 2025 Stats: 4.9 strikeouts per game in 21 appearances

Milwaukee Brewers at Toronto Blue Jays

Brandon Woodruff (Brewers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -158, Under +118) | 2025 Stats: 7 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances

Seattle Mariners at Cleveland Guardians

Bryce Miller (Mariners): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +120, Under -162) | 2025 Stats: 3.9 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances

Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +120, Under -162) | 3.9 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances Tanner Bibee (Guardians): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +128, Under -166) | 2025 Stats: 5.1 strikeouts per game in 26 appearances

Chicago Cubs at Colorado Rockies

Tanner Gordon (Rockies): Over/Under 2.5 Ks (Over -144, Under +112) | 2025 Stats: 3.2 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances

Over/Under 2.5 Ks (Over -144, Under +112) | 3.2 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances McCade Brown (Rockies): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +102, Under -128) | 2025 Stats: 2.5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances

Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +102, Under -128) | 2.5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances Javier Assad (Cubs): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -125, Under -106) | 2025 Stats: 2.5 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances

Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -125, Under -106) | 2.5 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances Matthew Boyd (Cubs): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +114, Under -152) | 2025 Stats: 5.3 strikeouts per game in 26 appearances

New York Yankees at Chicago White Sox

Martín Pérez (White Sox): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +120, Under -150) | 2025 Stats: 4.6 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances

Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +120, Under -150) | 4.6 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances Luis Gil (Yankees): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -146, Under +110) | 2025 Stats: 4.4 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances

St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds

Andre Pallante (Cardinals): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -136, Under +102) | 2025 Stats: 3.7 strikeouts per game in 26 appearances

Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -136, Under +102) | 3.7 strikeouts per game in 26 appearances Brady Singer (Reds): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -128, Under +100) | 2025 Stats: 5.1 strikeouts per game in 26 appearances

Baltimore Orioles at San Francisco Giants

Tomoyuki Sugano (Orioles): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +100, Under -132) | 2025 Stats: 3.6 strikeouts per game in 25 appearances

Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +100, Under -132) | 3.6 strikeouts per game in 25 appearances Justin Verlander (Giants): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -112, Under -112) | 2025 Stats: 4.5 strikeouts per game in 23 appearances

Tampa Bay Rays at Washington Nationals

Ian Seymour (Rays): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +110, Under -148) | 2025 Stats: 2.6 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +110, Under -148) | 2.6 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances Brad Lord (Nationals): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +106, Under -138) | 2025 Stats: 2 strikeouts per game in 42 appearances

Arizona Diamondbacks at Los Angeles Dodgers

Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Dodgers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -160, Under +126) | 2025 Stats: 6.3 strikeouts per game in 25 appearances

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -160, Under +126) | 6.3 strikeouts per game in 25 appearances Eduardo Rodríguez (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +104, Under -140) | 2025 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 24 appearances

Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +104, Under -140) | 5 strikeouts per game in 24 appearances Tyler Glasnow (Dodgers): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -102, Under -126) | 2025 Stats: 5.8 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances

Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -102, Under -126) | 5.8 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances Brandon Pfaadt (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -158) | 2025 Stats: 4.3 strikeouts per game in 27 appearances

Detroit Tigers at Kansas City Royals

Michael Wacha (Royals): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -112, Under -112) | 2025 Stats: 4.2 strikeouts per game in 26 appearances

Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -112, Under -112) | 4.2 strikeouts per game in 26 appearances Tarik Skubal (Tigers): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -154, Under +116) | 2025 Stats: 8.2 strikeouts per game in 26 appearances

Los Angeles Angels at Houston Astros

Hunter Brown (Astros): Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over -118, Under -110) | 2025 Stats: 6.8 strikeouts per game in 26 appearances

Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over -118, Under -110) | 6.8 strikeouts per game in 26 appearances José Soriano (Angels): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -136, Under +104) | 2025 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 27 appearances

Pittsburgh Pirates at Boston Red Sox

Mitch Keller (Pirates): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +126, Under -168) | 2025 Stats: 4.6 strikeouts per game in 27 appearances

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +126, Under -168) | 4.6 strikeouts per game in 27 appearances Lucas Giolito (Red Sox): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +106, Under -136) | 2025 Stats: 4.7 strikeouts per game in 21 appearances

Texas Rangers at Athletics