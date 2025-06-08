Sunday’s MLB Strikeout Props - June 8

Will Charlie Morton strike out more than 5.5 batters? Can German Marquez exceed 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on June 8, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Baltimore Orioles at Athletics

Charlie Morton (Orioles): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +130, Under -166) | 2025 Stats: 3.7 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +130, Under -166) | 3.7 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances Luis Severino (Athletics): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -120, Under -106) | 2025 Stats: 4.2 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances

New York Mets at Colorado Rockies

Clay Holmes (Mets): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +120, Under -154) | 2025 Stats: 4.9 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +120, Under -154) | 4.9 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances Carson Palmquist (Rockies): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -104, Under -122) | 2025 Stats: 3.5 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances

Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -104, Under -122) | 3.5 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances German Marquez (Rockies): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +110, Under -140) | 2025 Stats: 3.2 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances

Seattle Mariners at Los Angeles Angels