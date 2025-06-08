FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Sunday’s MLB Strikeout Props - June 8

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Sunday's MLB Strikeout Props - June 8

Will Charlie Morton strike out more than 5.5 batters? Can German Marquez exceed 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on June 8, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Baltimore Orioles at Athletics

  • Charlie Morton (Orioles): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +130, Under -166) | 2025 Stats: 3.7 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances
  • Luis Severino (Athletics): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -120, Under -106) | 2025 Stats: 4.2 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances

New York Mets at Colorado Rockies

  • Clay Holmes (Mets): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +120, Under -154) | 2025 Stats: 4.9 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances
  • Carson Palmquist (Rockies): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -104, Under -122) | 2025 Stats: 3.5 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances
  • German Marquez (Rockies): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +110, Under -140) | 2025 Stats: 3.2 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances

Seattle Mariners at Los Angeles Angels

  • Luis Castillo (Mariners): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -125, Under -102) | 2025 Stats: 4.6 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances
  • Jack Kochanowicz (Angels): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -118, Under -108) | 2025 Stats: 3.7 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances

