Sunday’s MLB Strikeout Props - June 29

Sunday’s MLB Strikeout Props - June 29

Will Mike Soroka strike out more than 5.5 batters? Can Kyle Hendricks record more than 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on June 29, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Washington Nationals at Los Angeles Angels

  • Mike Soroka (Nationals): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -154, Under +120) | 2025 Stats: 5.9 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances
  • Kyle Hendricks (Angels): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -122, Under -106) | 2025 Stats: 3.7 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances

