Sunday’s MLB Strikeout Props - June 22
Will Merrill Kelly strike out more than 5.5 batters? Can Carson Palmquist surpass 2.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on June 22, in the article below.
Today's MLB Strikeout Props
Houston Astros at Los Angeles Angels
- José Soriano (Angels): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -116, Under -110) | 2025 Stats: 4.7 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances
Arizona Diamondbacks at Colorado Rockies
- Merrill Kelly (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -154, Under +120) | 2025 Stats: 5.7 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances
- Carson Palmquist (Rockies): Over/Under 2.5 Ks (Over -180, Under +140) | 2025 Stats: 3 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances
Cleveland Guardians at Athletics
- Mitch Spence (Athletics): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +106, Under -134) | 2025 Stats: 1.9 strikeouts per game in 25 appearances
Washington Nationals at Los Angeles Dodgers
- Dustin May (Dodgers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +100, Under -128) | 2025 Stats: 5.2 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances
- Jake Irvin (Nationals): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +108, Under -138) | 2025 Stats: 3.9 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances