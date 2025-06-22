FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

WNBA iconWNBA

Explore WNBA

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
MLB

Sunday’s MLB Strikeout Props - June 22

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sunday’s MLB Strikeout Props - June 22

Will Merrill Kelly strike out more than 5.5 batters? Can Carson Palmquist surpass 2.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on June 22, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Houston Astros at Los Angeles Angels

  • José Soriano (Angels): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -116, Under -110) | 2025 Stats: 4.7 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances

Arizona Diamondbacks at Colorado Rockies

  • Merrill Kelly (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -154, Under +120) | 2025 Stats: 5.7 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances
  • Carson Palmquist (Rockies): Over/Under 2.5 Ks (Over -180, Under +140) | 2025 Stats: 3 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances

Cleveland Guardians at Athletics

  • Mitch Spence (Athletics): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +106, Under -134) | 2025 Stats: 1.9 strikeouts per game in 25 appearances

Washington Nationals at Los Angeles Dodgers

  • Dustin May (Dodgers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +100, Under -128) | 2025 Stats: 5.2 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances
  • Jake Irvin (Nationals): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +108, Under -138) | 2025 Stats: 3.9 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup