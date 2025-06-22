Sunday’s MLB Strikeout Props - June 22

Will Merrill Kelly strike out more than 5.5 batters? Can Carson Palmquist surpass 2.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on June 22, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Houston Astros at Los Angeles Angels

José Soriano (Angels): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -116, Under -110) | 2025 Stats: 4.7 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances

Arizona Diamondbacks at Colorado Rockies

Merrill Kelly (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -154, Under +120) | 2025 Stats: 5.7 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances

Carson Palmquist (Rockies): Over/Under 2.5 Ks (Over -180, Under +140) | 2025 Stats: 3 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances

Cleveland Guardians at Athletics

Mitch Spence (Athletics): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +106, Under -134) | 2025 Stats: 1.9 strikeouts per game in 25 appearances

Washington Nationals at Los Angeles Dodgers