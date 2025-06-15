FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
MLB

Sunday’s MLB Strikeout Props - June 15

Data Skrive

Sunday’s MLB Strikeout Props - June 15

Will Grant Holmes strike out more than 7.5 batters? Can Wade Miley surpass 2.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on June 15, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Miami Marlins at Washington Nationals

  • MacKenzie Gore (Nationals): Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over +106, Under -136) | 2025 Stats: 8.1 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances
  • Eury Pérez (Marlins): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -148, Under +112) | 2025 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance

Chicago White Sox at Texas Rangers

  • Aaron Civale (White Sox): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +128, Under -172) | 2025 Stats: 3.8 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances

Colorado Rockies at Atlanta Braves

  • Grant Holmes (Braves): Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over +106, Under -136) | 2025 Stats: 5.5 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances

New York Yankees at Boston Red Sox

  • Max Fried (Yankees): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +110, Under -146) | 2025 Stats: 5.8 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances
  • Brayan Bello (Red Sox): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -104, Under -122) | 2025 Stats: 3.7 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances

Cleveland Guardians at Seattle Mariners

  • Emerson Hancock (Mariners): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -152, Under +120) | 2025 Stats: 3.7 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances
  • Luis Ortiz (Guardians): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -172, Under +126) | 2025 Stats: 5.8 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances
  • George Kirby (Mariners): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -104, Under -122) | 2025 Stats: 6 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances
  • Tanner Bibee (Guardians): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -128, Under -102) | 2025 Stats: 4.6 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances

Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs

  • Colin Rea (Cubs): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -128, Under +102) | 2025 Stats: 3.4 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances
  • Mitch Keller (Pirates): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -168, Under +126) | 2025 Stats: 4.6 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances

San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers

  • Landen Roupp (Giants): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -136, Under +106) | 2025 Stats: 4.5 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances
  • Kyle Harrison (Giants): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -154) | 2025 Stats: 3.1 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances
  • Dustin May (Dodgers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +120, Under -152) | 2025 Stats: 5.3 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances
  • Clayton Kershaw (Dodgers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -106, Under -118) | 2025 Stats: 3.3 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances

St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers

  • Quinn Priester (Brewers): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -126, Under -102) | 2025 Stats: 3.6 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances
  • Miles Mikolas (Cardinals): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +124, Under -166) | 2025 Stats: 2.9 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances

Cincinnati Reds at Detroit Tigers

  • Sawyer Gipson-Long (Tigers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -106, Under -120) | 2025 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances
  • Wade Miley (Reds): Over/Under 2.5 Ks (Over -138, Under +104) | 2025 Stats: 1 strikeout per game in 2 appearances

San Diego Padres at Arizona Diamondbacks

  • Nick Pivetta (Padres): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -146, Under +110) | 2025 Stats: 6.1 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances
  • Merrill Kelly (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -112, Under -112) | 2025 Stats: 5.6 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances

Toronto Blue Jays at Philadelphia Phillies

  • Zack Wheeler (Phillies): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -112, Under -112) | 2025 Stats: 7.8 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances
  • José Berrios (Blue Jays): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -114, Under -114) | 2025 Stats: 5.1 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances

Los Angeles Angels at Baltimore Orioles

  • Yusei Kikuchi (Angels): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -122, Under -108) | 2025 Stats: 4.9 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances
  • Cade Povich (Orioles): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +108, Under -138) | 2025 Stats: 5.3 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances

Tampa Bay Rays at New York Mets

  • Shane Baz (Rays): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -146, Under +110) | 2025 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances
  • Griffin Canning (Mets): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +108, Under -136) | 2025 Stats: 4.7 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances

