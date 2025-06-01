Sunday’s MLB Strikeout Props - June 1

Will Dylan Cease strike out more than 7.5 batters? Can Bailey Falter record more than 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on June 1, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Washington Nationals at Arizona Diamondbacks

Brandon Pfaadt (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -122, Under -104) | 2025 Stats: 4.5 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances

Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -122, Under -104) | 4.5 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances Mike Soroka (Nationals): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +114, Under -146) | 2025 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances

Pittsburgh Pirates at San Diego Padres