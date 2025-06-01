MLB
Sunday’s MLB Strikeout Props - June 1
Will Dylan Cease strike out more than 7.5 batters? Can Bailey Falter record more than 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on June 1, in the article below.
Today's MLB Strikeout Props
Washington Nationals at Arizona Diamondbacks
- Brandon Pfaadt (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -122, Under -104) | 2025 Stats: 4.5 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances
- Mike Soroka (Nationals): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +114, Under -146) | 2025 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances
Pittsburgh Pirates at San Diego Padres
- Dylan Cease (Padres): Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over +112, Under -142) | 2025 Stats: 6.5 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances
- Bailey Falter (Pirates): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +118, Under -150) | 2025 Stats: 3.6 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances