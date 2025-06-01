FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Sunday’s MLB Strikeout Props - June 1

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Sunday’s MLB Strikeout Props - June 1

Will Dylan Cease strike out more than 7.5 batters? Can Bailey Falter record more than 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on June 1, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Washington Nationals at Arizona Diamondbacks

  • Brandon Pfaadt (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -122, Under -104) | 2025 Stats: 4.5 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances
  • Mike Soroka (Nationals): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +114, Under -146) | 2025 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances

Pittsburgh Pirates at San Diego Padres

  • Dylan Cease (Padres): Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over +112, Under -142) | 2025 Stats: 6.5 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances
  • Bailey Falter (Pirates): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +118, Under -150) | 2025 Stats: 3.6 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances

