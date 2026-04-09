NHL
Kings vs Canucks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 9
In NHL action on Thursday, the Los Angeles Kings take on the Vancouver Canucks.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.
Kings vs Canucks Game Info
- Los Angeles Kings (32-26-19) vs. Vancouver Canucks (22-47-8)
- Date: Thursday, April 9, 2026
- Time: 10:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California
- Coverage: ESPN+
Kings vs Canucks Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Kings (-275)
|Canucks (+220)
|5.5
|Kings (-1.5)
Kings vs Canucks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Kings win (63.1%)
Kings vs Canucks Puck Line
- The Canucks are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-110 to cover). And Los Angeles, the favorite, is -110.
Kings vs Canucks Over/Under
- A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Kings-Canucks game on April 9, with the over available at -140 and the under at +114.
Kings vs Canucks Moneyline
- Vancouver is a +220 underdog on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a -275 favorite at home.