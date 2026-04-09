Kings vs Canucks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 9

In NHL action on Thursday, the Los Angeles Kings take on the Vancouver Canucks.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Kings vs Canucks Game Info

Los Angeles Kings (32-26-19) vs. Vancouver Canucks (22-47-8)

Date: Thursday, April 9, 2026

Thursday, April 9, 2026 Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

10:30 p.m. ET Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: ESPN+

Kings vs Canucks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Kings (-275) Canucks (+220) 5.5 Kings (-1.5)

Kings vs Canucks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Kings win (63.1%)

Kings vs Canucks Puck Line

The Canucks are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-110 to cover). And Los Angeles, the favorite, is -110.

Kings vs Canucks Over/Under

A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Kings-Canucks game on April 9, with the over available at -140 and the under at +114.

Kings vs Canucks Moneyline

Vancouver is a +220 underdog on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a -275 favorite at home.

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