Dodgers vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 8

Odds updated as of 7:12 a.m.

On Wednesday in MLB, the Los Angeles Dodgers are playing the Toronto Blue Jays.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Dodgers vs Blue Jays Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (9-2) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (4-7)

Date: Wednesday, April 8, 2026

Wednesday, April 8, 2026 Time: 3:07 p.m. ET

3:07 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: SNET and SportsNet LA

Dodgers vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAD: (-158) | TOR: (+134)

LAD: (-158) | TOR: (+134) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+104) | TOR: +1.5 (-125)

LAD: -1.5 (+104) | TOR: +1.5 (-125) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Dodgers vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers) - 1-0, 0.00 ERA vs Dylan Cease (Blue Jays) - 0-0, 2.79 ERA

The probable starters are Shohei Ohtani (1-0) for the Dodgers and Dylan Cease for the Blue Jays. Ohtani helped his team cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Ohtani's team won his only start as a favorite this season. Cease has started two games with set spreads, and the Blue Jays failed to cover in both chances. The Blue Jays have not been a moneyline underdog when Cease starts this season.

Dodgers vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Blue Jays win (50.1%)

Dodgers vs Blue Jays Moneyline

Los Angeles is a -158 favorite on the moneyline, while Toronto is a +134 underdog at home.

Dodgers vs Blue Jays Spread

The Dodgers are at the Blue Jays and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Dodgers are +104 to cover the runline, with the Blue Jays being -125.

An over/under of 7.5 has been set for Dodgers-Blue Jays on April 8, with the over being -112 and the under -108.

Bet on Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Toronto Blue Jays on FanDuel today!

Dodgers vs Blue Jays Betting Trends

The Dodgers have been chosen as favorites in 11 games this year and have walked away with the win nine times (81.8%) in those games.

This year Los Angeles has won seven of nine games when listed as at least -158 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Dodgers have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in six of 11 chances this season.

The Dodgers are 7-4-0 against the spread in their 11 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Blue Jays have been the moneyline underdog just two other times so far this season, and they lost both games.

Toronto has not yet played a game with moneyline odds of +134 or longer.

The Blue Jays have combined with opponents to go over the total five times this season for a 5-6-0 record against the over/under.

The Blue Jays have covered only 18.2% of their games this season, going 2-9-0 ATS.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Andy Pages leads Los Angeles with 19 hits and an OBP of .477, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .738. He's batting .452.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he is first in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage, and second in slugging.

Pages hopes to build on an eight-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .447 with three doubles, two home runs, two walks and nine RBIs.

Freddie Freeman is hitting .261 with four doubles, three home runs and two walks. He's slugging .543 with an on-base percentage of .306.

He ranks 68th in batting average, 117th in on-base percentage and 26th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Freeman has picked up a hit in seven games in a row. In his last 10 games he is batting .286 with four doubles, three home runs, a walk and 12 RBIs.

Ohtani has 12 hits this season and has a slash line of .286/.407/.524.

Ohtani has picked up a hit in five games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .375 with a double, three home runs, two walks and eight RBIs.

Kyle Tucker is batting .268 with a .354 OBP and eight RBI for Los Angeles this season.

Tucker has hit safely in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .389 with a home run, four walks and six RBIs.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Andres Gimenez has 11 hits, a team-high for the Blue Jays. He's batting .268 and slugging .463 with an on-base percentage of .318.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, he is 57th in batting average, 103rd in on-base percentage and 57th in slugging percentage.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. paces his team with a .383 OBP. He has a batting average of .237 while slugging .316.

Including all qualified players, his batting average places him 97th, his on-base percentage is 40th, and he is 129th in slugging.

Ernie Clement has racked up a team-high .364 slugging percentage.

Jesus Sanchez is hitting .286 with a double, a home run and two walks.

Dodgers vs Blue Jays Head to Head

4/7/2026: 4-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

4-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 4/6/2026: 14-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

14-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 11/1/2025: 5-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

5-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 10/31/2025: 3-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

3-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 10/29/2025: 6-1 TOR (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

6-1 TOR (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 10/28/2025: 6-2 TOR (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

6-2 TOR (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 10/27/2025: 6-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

6-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 10/25/2025: 5-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

5-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 10/24/2025: 11-4 TOR (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

11-4 TOR (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 8/10/2025: 5-4 TOR (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!