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MLB

Sunday’s MLB Strikeout Props - April 5

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Sunday’s MLB Strikeout Props - April 5

Will Jesús Luzardo strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Keider Montero record more than 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on April 5, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Baltimore Orioles at Pittsburgh Pirates

  • Braxton Ashcraft (Pirates): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -154) | 2026 Stats: 5.5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances

San Diego Padres at Boston Red Sox

  • Ranger Suarez (Red Sox): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +104, Under -138) | 2026 Stats: 2.5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances
  • Walker Buehler (Padres): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -125, Under -106) | 2026 Stats: 3.5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances

St. Louis Cardinals at Detroit Tigers

  • Kyle Leahy (Cardinals): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -138, Under +104) | 2026 Stats: 1 strikeout per game in 1 appearance
  • Keider Montero (Tigers): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +118, Under -158) | 2025 Stats: 3.6 strikeouts per game in 20 appearances

New York Mets at San Francisco Giants

  • Clay Holmes (Mets): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -154) | 2026 Stats: 4.5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances
  • Landen Roupp (Giants): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -152, Under +116) | 2026 Stats: 7 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances

Seattle Mariners at Los Angeles Angels

  • Emerson Hancock (Mariners): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +132, Under -178) | 2026 Stats: 7 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances
  • Jack Kochanowicz (Angels): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +122, Under -162) | 2026 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances

Philadelphia Phillies at Colorado Rockies

  • Jesús Luzardo (Phillies): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -118, Under -112) | 2026 Stats: 9 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances

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