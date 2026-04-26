MLB
Sunday’s MLB Strikeout Props - April 26
Will Kodai Senga strike out more than 5.5 batters? Can José Quintana record more than 2.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on April 26, in the article below.
Today's MLB Strikeout Props
Colorado Rockies at New York Mets
- Kodai Senga (Mets): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -128, Under -104) | 2026 Stats: 5.5 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances
- José Quintana (Rockies): Over/Under 2.5 Ks (Over -166, Under +124) | 2026 Stats: 1.3 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances
Colorado Rockies at New York Mets
- Kodai Senga (Mets): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -128, Under -104) | 2026 Stats: 5.5 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances
- José Quintana (Rockies): Over/Under 2.5 Ks (Over -166, Under +124) | 2026 Stats: 1.3 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances