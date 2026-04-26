Sunday’s MLB Strikeout Props - April 26

Will Kodai Senga strike out more than 5.5 batters? Can José Quintana record more than 2.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on April 26, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Colorado Rockies at New York Mets

Kodai Senga (Mets): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -128, Under -104) | 2026 Stats: 5.5 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -128, Under -104) | 5.5 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances José Quintana (Rockies): Over/Under 2.5 Ks (Over -166, Under +124) | 2026 Stats: 1.3 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances

Colorado Rockies at New York Mets