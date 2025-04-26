FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
MLB

Saturday’s MLB Strikeout Props - April 26

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Saturday’s MLB Strikeout Props - April 26

Will Nathan Eovaldi strike out more than 5.5 batters? Can Sean Burke record more than 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on April 26, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Cincinnati Reds at Colorado Rockies

  • Andrew Abbott (Reds): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -128, Under +100) | 2025 Stats: 8 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances
  • Kyle Freeland (Rockies): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -132, Under +104) | 2025 Stats: 3.8 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances

Baltimore Orioles at Detroit Tigers

  • Casey Mize (Tigers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +114, Under -144) | 2025 Stats: 4.5 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances
  • Brandon Young (Orioles): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -166, Under +130) | 2025 Stats: 3 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance

Boston Red Sox at Cleveland Guardians

  • Tanner Houck (Red Sox): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +118, Under -150) | 2025 Stats: 3.6 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances
  • Ben Lively (Guardians): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +102, Under -128) | 2025 Stats: 3.8 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances

Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals

  • Chad Patrick (Brewers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +118, Under -150) | 2025 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances
  • Matthew Liberatore (Cardinals): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -102, Under -126) | 2025 Stats: 6 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances

Texas Rangers at San Francisco Giants

  • Nathan Eovaldi (Rangers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +114, Under -146) | 2025 Stats: 6.2 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances
  • Justin Verlander (Giants): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +126, Under -160) | 2025 Stats: 4.6 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances

Chicago White Sox at Athletics

  • Luis Severino (Athletics): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +104, Under -130) | 2025 Stats: 4.4 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances
  • Sean Burke (White Sox): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -128, Under +100) | 2025 Stats: 3 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances

