MLB
Saturday’s MLB Strikeout Props - April 26
Will Nathan Eovaldi strike out more than 5.5 batters? Can Sean Burke record more than 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on April 26, in the article below.
Today's MLB Strikeout Props
Cincinnati Reds at Colorado Rockies
- Andrew Abbott (Reds): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -128, Under +100) | 2025 Stats: 8 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances
- Kyle Freeland (Rockies): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -132, Under +104) | 2025 Stats: 3.8 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances
Baltimore Orioles at Detroit Tigers
- Casey Mize (Tigers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +114, Under -144) | 2025 Stats: 4.5 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances
- Brandon Young (Orioles): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -166, Under +130) | 2025 Stats: 3 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance
Boston Red Sox at Cleveland Guardians
- Tanner Houck (Red Sox): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +118, Under -150) | 2025 Stats: 3.6 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances
- Ben Lively (Guardians): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +102, Under -128) | 2025 Stats: 3.8 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances
Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals
- Chad Patrick (Brewers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +118, Under -150) | 2025 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances
- Matthew Liberatore (Cardinals): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -102, Under -126) | 2025 Stats: 6 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances
Texas Rangers at San Francisco Giants
- Nathan Eovaldi (Rangers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +114, Under -146) | 2025 Stats: 6.2 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances
- Justin Verlander (Giants): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +126, Under -160) | 2025 Stats: 4.6 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances
Chicago White Sox at Athletics
- Luis Severino (Athletics): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +104, Under -130) | 2025 Stats: 4.4 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances
- Sean Burke (White Sox): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -128, Under +100) | 2025 Stats: 3 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances