Saturday’s MLB Strikeout Props - April 26

Will Nathan Eovaldi strike out more than 5.5 batters? Can Sean Burke record more than 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on April 26, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Cincinnati Reds at Colorado Rockies

Andrew Abbott (Reds): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -128, Under +100) | 2025 Stats: 8 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -128, Under +100) | 8 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances Kyle Freeland (Rockies): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -132, Under +104) | 2025 Stats: 3.8 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances

Baltimore Orioles at Detroit Tigers

Casey Mize (Tigers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +114, Under -144) | 2025 Stats: 4.5 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances

Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +114, Under -144) | 4.5 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances Brandon Young (Orioles): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -166, Under +130) | 2025 Stats: 3 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance

Boston Red Sox at Cleveland Guardians

Tanner Houck (Red Sox): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +118, Under -150) | 2025 Stats: 3.6 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances

Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +118, Under -150) | 3.6 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances Ben Lively (Guardians): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +102, Under -128) | 2025 Stats: 3.8 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances

Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals

Chad Patrick (Brewers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +118, Under -150) | 2025 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances

Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +118, Under -150) | 4 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances Matthew Liberatore (Cardinals): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -102, Under -126) | 2025 Stats: 6 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances

Texas Rangers at San Francisco Giants

Nathan Eovaldi (Rangers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +114, Under -146) | 2025 Stats: 6.2 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +114, Under -146) | 6.2 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances Justin Verlander (Giants): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +126, Under -160) | 2025 Stats: 4.6 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances

Chicago White Sox at Athletics