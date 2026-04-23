Bruins vs Sabres NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 3

Thursday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Boston Bruins and the Buffalo Sabres.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Bruins vs Sabres Game Info

Boston Bruins (45-27-10) vs. Buffalo Sabres (50-23-9)

Date: Thursday, April 23, 2026

Thursday, April 23, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: TNT

Bruins vs Sabres Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Bruins (-110) Sabres (-110) 6.5 Bruins (-1.5)

Bruins vs Sabres Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Sabres win (55.5%)

Bruins vs Sabres Puck Line

The Sabres are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road versus the Bruins. The Sabres are -260 to cover the spread, and the Bruins are +205.

Bruins vs Sabres Over/Under

An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Bruins-Sabres on April 23, with the over being +108 and the under -132.

Bruins vs Sabres Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Sabres-Bruins, Buffalo is the underdog at -110, and Boston is -110 playing at home.

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