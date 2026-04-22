Wednesday’s MLB Strikeout Props - April 22

Will Luis Castillo strike out more than 5.5 batters? Can Jack Kochanowicz surpass 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on April 22, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Toronto Blue Jays at Los Angeles Angels

Patrick Corbin (Blue Jays): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -106, Under -125) | 2026 Stats: 4.5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances

Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -106, Under -125) | 4.5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances Jack Kochanowicz (Angels): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -154) | 2026 Stats: 4.5 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances

Athletics at Seattle Mariners