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MLB

Wednesday’s MLB Strikeout Props - April 22

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Wednesday’s MLB Strikeout Props - April 22

Will Luis Castillo strike out more than 5.5 batters? Can Jack Kochanowicz surpass 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on April 22, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Toronto Blue Jays at Los Angeles Angels

  • Patrick Corbin (Blue Jays): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -106, Under -125) | 2026 Stats: 4.5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances
  • Jack Kochanowicz (Angels): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -154) | 2026 Stats: 4.5 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances

Athletics at Seattle Mariners

  • Luis Castillo (Mariners): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -114, Under -114) | 2026 Stats: 4.2 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances
  • Jacob Lopez (Athletics): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -112, Under -118) | 2026 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances

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