Flyers vs Penguins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 3

The NHL slate on Wednesday includes the Philadelphia Flyers taking on the Pittsburgh Penguins.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Flyers vs Penguins Game Info

Philadelphia Flyers (43-27-12) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (41-25-16)

Date: Wednesday, April 22, 2026

Wednesday, April 22, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Xfinity Mobile Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Xfinity Mobile Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: TNT

Flyers vs Penguins Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Flyers (-115) Penguins (-104) 5.5 Flyers (-1.5)

Flyers vs Penguins Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Flyers win (50.3%)

Flyers vs Penguins Puck Line

The Penguins are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Penguins are -265 to cover the spread, and the Flyers are +210.

Flyers vs Penguins Over/Under

A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Flyers-Penguins on April 22, with the over at -120 and the under at +100.

Flyers vs Penguins Moneyline

Philadelphia is the favorite, -115 on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a -104 underdog on the road.

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