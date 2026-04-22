NHL
Flyers vs Penguins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 3
The NHL slate on Wednesday includes the Philadelphia Flyers taking on the Pittsburgh Penguins.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Flyers vs Penguins Game Info
- Philadelphia Flyers (43-27-12) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (41-25-16)
- Date: Wednesday, April 22, 2026
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Xfinity Mobile Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Coverage: TNT
Flyers vs Penguins Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Flyers (-115)
|Penguins (-104)
|5.5
|Flyers (-1.5)
Flyers vs Penguins Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Flyers win (50.3%)
Flyers vs Penguins Puck Line
- The Penguins are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Penguins are -265 to cover the spread, and the Flyers are +210.
Flyers vs Penguins Over/Under
- A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Flyers-Penguins on April 22, with the over at -120 and the under at +100.
Flyers vs Penguins Moneyline
- Philadelphia is the favorite, -115 on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a -104 underdog on the road.