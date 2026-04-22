MLB
Wednesday’s MLB Home Run Props - April 22
Will Mike Trout or Jo Adell hit a home run on Wednesday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on April 22, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
Toronto Blue Jays at Los Angeles Angels
- Mike Trout (Angels): +310 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 23 games (has homered in 26.1% of games)
- Jo Adell (Angels): +330 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 24 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Zach Neto (Angels): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 24 games (has homered in 20.8% of games)
- Jorge Soler (Angels): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 20 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Daulton Varsho (Blue Jays): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 19 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)
- Jesus Sanchez (Blue Jays): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 21 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 22 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Oswald Peraza (Angels): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 20 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Logan O'Hoppe (Angels): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 21 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)
- Eloy Jimenez (Blue Jays): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Kazuma Okamoto (Blue Jays): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 21 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Nathan Lukes (Blue Jays): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 16 games
- Brandon Valenzuela (Blue Jays): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 10 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Ernie Clement (Blue Jays): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 22 games
- Bryce Teodosio (Angels): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games
- Andrés Giménez (Blue Jays): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 22 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)
- Vaughn Grissom (Angels): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Nolan Schanuel (Angels): +1260 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 21 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)
Athletics at Seattle Mariners
- Cal Raleigh (Mariners): +310 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 24 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Nick Kurtz (Athletics): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 22 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)
- Shea Langeliers (Athletics): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 22 games (has homered in 27.3% of games)
- Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 24 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)
- Mitch Garver (Mariners): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games
- Rob Refsnyder (Mariners): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Tyler Soderstrom (Athletics): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 23 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)
- Lawrence Butler (Athletics): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 22 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- J.P. Crawford (Mariners): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)
- Carlos Cortes (Athletics): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 17 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)
- Max Muncy (Athletics): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 22 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Cole Young (Mariners): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Jeff McNeil (Athletics): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 22 games
- Leo Rivas (Mariners): +1260 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 18 games
- Jacob Wilson (Athletics): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 22 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)