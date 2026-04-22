Wednesday’s MLB Home Run Props - April 22

Will Mike Trout or Jo Adell hit a home run on Wednesday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on April 22, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Toronto Blue Jays at Los Angeles Angels

Mike Trout (Angels): +310 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 23 games (has homered in 26.1% of games)

+310 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 23 games (has homered in 26.1% of games) Jo Adell (Angels): +330 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 24 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 24 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Zach Neto (Angels): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 24 games (has homered in 20.8% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 24 games (has homered in 20.8% of games) Jorge Soler (Angels): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 20 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 20 games (has homered in 25% of games) Daulton Varsho (Blue Jays): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 19 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 19 games (has homered in 15.8% of games) Jesus Sanchez (Blue Jays): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 21 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 21 games (has homered in 9.5% of games) Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 22 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 22 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Oswald Peraza (Angels): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 20 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 20 games (has homered in 20% of games) Logan O'Hoppe (Angels): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 21 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 21 games (has homered in 4.8% of games) Eloy Jimenez (Blue Jays): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+680 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Kazuma Okamoto (Blue Jays): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 21 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+730 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 21 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Nathan Lukes (Blue Jays): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 16 games

+880 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 16 games Brandon Valenzuela (Blue Jays): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 10 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 10 games (has homered in 10% of games) Ernie Clement (Blue Jays): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 22 games

+980 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 22 games Bryce Teodosio (Angels): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games

+980 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 8 games Andrés Giménez (Blue Jays): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 22 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)

+980 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 22 games (has homered in 13.6% of games) Vaughn Grissom (Angels): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+980 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Nolan Schanuel (Angels): +1260 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 21 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

Athletics at Seattle Mariners