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MLB

Monday’s MLB Strikeout Props - April 20

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Monday’s MLB Strikeout Props - April 20

Will Jack Flaherty strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can José Quintana record more than 2.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on April 20, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Los Angeles Dodgers at Colorado Rockies

  • Justin Wrobleski (Dodgers): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -180, Under +134) | 2026 Stats: 2 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances
  • José Quintana (Rockies): Over/Under 2.5 Ks (Over -174, Under +130) | 2026 Stats: 1.5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances

Detroit Tigers at Boston Red Sox

  • Jack Flaherty (Tigers): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +130, Under -174) | 2026 Stats: 5.2 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances
  • Sonny Gray (Red Sox): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -106, Under -125) | 2026 Stats: 2.8 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances

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