MLB
Monday’s MLB Home Run Props - April 20
Will Shohei Ohtani or Hunter Goodman hit a home run on Monday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on April 20, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
Los Angeles Dodgers at Colorado Rockies
- Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +210 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 20 games (has homered in 23.8% of games)
- Hunter Goodman (Rockies): +310 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 21 games (has homered in 19% of games)
- Max Muncy (Dodgers): +330 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 20 games (has homered in 15% of games)
- Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 18 games (has homered in 22.2% of games)
- Will Smith (Dodgers): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 20 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Kyle Tucker (Dodgers): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 21 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Andy Pages (Dodgers): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 21 games (has homered in 23.8% of games)
- Ezequiel Tovar (Rockies): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 21 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)
- Ryan Ward (Dodgers): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
- Miguel Rojas (Dodgers): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 12 games
- Brenton Doyle (Rockies): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games)
- Tyler Freeman (Rockies): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 11 games
- Jordan Beck (Rockies): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)
- Willi Castro (Rockies): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 17 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)
- Santiago Espinal (Dodgers): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games
- Kyle Karros (Rockies): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 22 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)
- T.J. Rumfield (Rockies): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 22 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
Detroit Tigers at Boston Red Sox
- Wilyer Abreu (Red Sox): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 20 games (has homered in 15% of games)
- Willson Contreras (Red Sox): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 20 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Kerry Carpenter (Tigers): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 19 games (has homered in 21.1% of games)
- Riley Greene (Tigers): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 22 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)
- Roman Anthony (Red Sox): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games)
- Trevor Story (Red Sox): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 21 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)
- Spencer Torkelson (Tigers): +650 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 21 games
- Ceddanne Rafaela (Red Sox): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 19 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)
- Jarren Duran (Red Sox): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)
- Dillon Dingler (Tigers): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 19 games (has homered in 26.3% of games)
- Marcelo Mayer (Red Sox): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)
- Kevin McGonigle (Tigers): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 21 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)
- Colt Keith (Tigers): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 19 games
- Gleyber Torres (Tigers): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 21 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)
- Carlos Narvaez (Red Sox): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 13 games
- Wenceel Perez (Tigers): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Javier Baez (Tigers): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 17 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)
- Caleb Durbin (Red Sox): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 19 games