Monday’s MLB Home Run Props - April 20

Will Shohei Ohtani or Hunter Goodman hit a home run on Monday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on April 20, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Los Angeles Dodgers at Colorado Rockies

Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +210 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 20 games (has homered in 23.8% of games)

+210 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 20 games (has homered in 23.8% of games) Hunter Goodman (Rockies): +310 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 21 games (has homered in 19% of games)

+310 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 21 games (has homered in 19% of games) Max Muncy (Dodgers): +330 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 20 games (has homered in 15% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 20 games (has homered in 15% of games) Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 18 games (has homered in 22.2% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 18 games (has homered in 22.2% of games) Will Smith (Dodgers): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 20 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+410 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 20 games (has homered in 10% of games) Kyle Tucker (Dodgers): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 21 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+410 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 21 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Andy Pages (Dodgers): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 21 games (has homered in 23.8% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 21 games (has homered in 23.8% of games) Ezequiel Tovar (Rockies): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 21 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 21 games (has homered in 4.8% of games) Ryan Ward (Dodgers): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

+570 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Miguel Rojas (Dodgers): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 12 games

+710 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 12 games Brenton Doyle (Rockies): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games) Tyler Freeman (Rockies): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 11 games

+730 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 11 games Jordan Beck (Rockies): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+790 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Willi Castro (Rockies): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 17 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 17 games (has homered in 5.9% of games) Santiago Espinal (Dodgers): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+920 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games Kyle Karros (Rockies): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 22 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 22 games (has homered in 4.5% of games) T.J. Rumfield (Rockies): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 22 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

Detroit Tigers at Boston Red Sox