Guardians vs Astros Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 20

Odds updated as of 12:11 a.m.

The Monday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Cleveland Guardians and the Houston Astros.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Guardians vs Astros Game Info

Cleveland Guardians (13-10) vs. Houston Astros (8-15)

Date: Monday, April 20, 2026

Monday, April 20, 2026 Time: 6:10 p.m. ET

6:10 p.m. ET Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: CleGuardians.TV and SCHN

Guardians vs Astros Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CLE: (-112) | HOU: (-104)

CLE: (-112) | HOU: (-104) Spread: CLE: +1.5 (-192) | HOU: -1.5 (+158)

CLE: +1.5 (-192) | HOU: -1.5 (+158) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (+104) | Under: (-128)

Guardians vs Astros Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Slade Cecconi (Guardians) - 0-2, 5.03 ERA vs Spencer Arrighetti (Astros) - 1-0, 1.50 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Guardians will send Slade Cecconi (0-2) to the mound, while Spencer Arrighetti (1-0) will take the ball for the Astros. Cecconi's team is 1-3-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Cecconi has yet to start a game this season when his team was the moneyline favorite. Arrighetti has started only one game with a set spread, which the Astros covered. The Astros have not been a moneyline underdog when Arrighetti starts this season.

Guardians vs Astros Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Astros win (54.7%)

Guardians vs Astros Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Guardians vs. Astros reveal Cleveland as the favorite (-112) and Houston as the underdog (-104) on the road.

Guardians vs Astros Spread

The Astros are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Guardians. The Astros are +158 to cover, while the Guardians are -192 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Guardians vs Astros Over/Under

An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Guardians-Astros on April 20, with the over being +104 and the under -128.

Bet on Cleveland Guardians vs. Houston Astros on FanDuel today!

Guardians vs Astros Betting Trends

The Guardians have won in five of the eight contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This year Cleveland has won five of eight games when listed as at least -112 on the moneyline.

The Guardians and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 11 of their 23 opportunities.

In 23 games with a line this season, the Guardians have a mark of 14-9-0 against the spread.

The Astros have been the moneyline underdog six total times this season. They've finished 2-4 in those games.

Houston has a record of 2-4 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -104 or longer (33.3%).

The Astros have played in 23 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 16 times (16-7-0).

The Astros have collected an 8-15-0 record against the spread this season.

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez has four doubles, six home runs and 16 walks while hitting .229. He has an on-base percentage of .354 and a slugging percentage of .494.

He is 119th in batting average, 59th in on-base percentage, and 43rd in slugging among qualified batters in baseball.

Chase DeLauter has 16 hits, which is tops among Cleveland batters this season. He's batting .232 with 10 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .522 with an on-base percentage of .325.

He ranks 114th in batting average, 103rd in on-base percentage and 27th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Brayan Rocchio has 17 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .359.

Rocchio enters this matchup with six games in a row with at least one hit. In his last 10 outings he is batting .303 with a double, two home runs, four walks and nine RBIs.

Steven Kwan leads Cleveland with a slugging percentage of .299, fueled by four extra-base hits.

Astros Player Leaders

Yordan Alvarez has racked up an on-base percentage of .471, a slugging percentage of .790, and has 27 hits, all club-bests for the Astros (while batting .333).

He ranks sixth in batting average, second in on-base percentage and second in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters in the big leagues.

Alvarez enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. In his last 10 games he is hitting .350 with four doubles, six home runs, six walks and 11 RBIs.

Christian Walker is batting .253 with six doubles, four home runs and 12 walks. He's slugging .481 with an on-base percentage of .355.

Including all qualified players, he is 83rd in batting average, 57th in on-base percentage and 47th in slugging percentage.

Jose Altuve is hitting .298 with six doubles, three home runs and 15 walks.

Carlos Correa is batting .253 with five doubles, a home run and 11 walks.

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