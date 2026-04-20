NHL
Hurricanes vs Senators NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 2
The Carolina Hurricanes will face the Ottawa Senators in NHL action on Monday.
Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Hurricanes vs Senators Game Info
- Carolina Hurricanes (53-22-7) vs. Ottawa Senators (44-27-11)
- Date: Monday, April 20, 2026
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Lenovo Center -- Raleigh, North Carolina
- Coverage: ESPN2
Hurricanes vs Senators Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Hurricanes (-150)
|Senators (+125)
|5.5
|Hurricanes (-1.5)
Hurricanes vs Senators Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Hurricanes win (54%)
Hurricanes vs Senators Puck Line
- The Senators are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road versus the Hurricanes. The Senators are -196 to cover the spread, and the Hurricanes are +158.
Hurricanes vs Senators Over/Under
- Hurricanes versus Senators, on April 20, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -130 and the under +106.
Hurricanes vs Senators Moneyline
- Ottawa is the underdog, +125 on the moneyline, while Carolina is a -150 favorite at home.