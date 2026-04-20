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Hurricanes vs Senators NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 2

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Hurricanes vs Senators NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 2

The Carolina Hurricanes will face the Ottawa Senators in NHL action on Monday.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Hurricanes vs Senators Game Info

  • Carolina Hurricanes (53-22-7) vs. Ottawa Senators (44-27-11)
  • Date: Monday, April 20, 2026
  • Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Lenovo Center -- Raleigh, North Carolina
  • Coverage: ESPN2

Hurricanes vs Senators Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Hurricanes (-150)Senators (+125)5.5Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes vs Senators Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Hurricanes win (54%)

Hurricanes vs Senators Puck Line

  • The Senators are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road versus the Hurricanes. The Senators are -196 to cover the spread, and the Hurricanes are +158.

Hurricanes vs Senators Over/Under

  • Hurricanes versus Senators, on April 20, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -130 and the under +106.

Hurricanes vs Senators Moneyline

  • Ottawa is the underdog, +125 on the moneyline, while Carolina is a -150 favorite at home.

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