Hurricanes vs Senators NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 2

The Carolina Hurricanes will face the Ottawa Senators in NHL action on Monday.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Hurricanes vs Senators Game Info

Carolina Hurricanes (53-22-7) vs. Ottawa Senators (44-27-11)

Date: Monday, April 20, 2026

Monday, April 20, 2026 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Lenovo Center -- Raleigh, North Carolina

Lenovo Center -- Raleigh, North Carolina Coverage: ESPN2

Hurricanes vs Senators Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Hurricanes (-150) Senators (+125) 5.5 Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes vs Senators Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Hurricanes win (54%)

Hurricanes vs Senators Puck Line

The Senators are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road versus the Hurricanes. The Senators are -196 to cover the spread, and the Hurricanes are +158.

Hurricanes vs Senators Over/Under

Hurricanes versus Senators, on April 20, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -130 and the under +106.

Hurricanes vs Senators Moneyline

Ottawa is the underdog, +125 on the moneyline, while Carolina is a -150 favorite at home.

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