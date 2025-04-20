Sunday’s MLB Strikeout Props - April 20

Will Landen Roupp strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Kyle Hendricks exceed 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on April 20, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Angels

Landen Roupp (Giants): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +112, Under -142) | 2025 Stats: 6.7 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances

Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +112, Under -142) | 6.7 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances Kyle Hendricks (Angels): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -132, Under +104) | 2025 Stats: 3 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances

Washington Nationals at Colorado Rockies