MLB
Sunday’s MLB Strikeout Props - April 20
Will Landen Roupp strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Kyle Hendricks exceed 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on April 20, in the article below.
Today's MLB Strikeout Props
San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Angels
- Landen Roupp (Giants): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +112, Under -142) | 2025 Stats: 6.7 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances
- Kyle Hendricks (Angels): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -132, Under +104) | 2025 Stats: 3 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances
Washington Nationals at Colorado Rockies
- MacKenzie Gore (Nationals): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -132, Under +104) | 2025 Stats: 9 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances
- Chase Dollander (Rockies): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -106, Under -122) | 2025 Stats: 6 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances