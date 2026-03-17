Bucks vs. Cavaliers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 17

Bucks vs. Cavaliers Game Info

Date: Tuesday, March 17, 2026

Tuesday, March 17, 2026 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: NBC/Peacock, FDSWI, and FDSOH

The Cleveland Cavaliers (41-27) visit the Milwaukee Bucks (28-39) in a matchup of Central Division teams at Fiserv Forum, starting at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday, March 17, 2026. The Bucks are 10-point underdogs in the game, the fourth matchup between the teams this season. The matchup's point total is set at 226.5.

Bucks vs. Cavaliers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Cavaliers -10 226.5 -429 +340

Bucks vs. Cavaliers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cavaliers win (72.2%)

Bucks vs. Cavaliers Betting Trends

The Cavaliers have covered the spread in a matchup 29 times this season (29-38-1).

The Bucks have 29 wins against the spread in 67 games this year.

Cavaliers games have gone over the total 33 times out of 67 chances this season.

Bucks games this year have gone over the total in 29 of 67 opportunities (43.3%).

Against the spread, Cleveland has fared worse when playing at home, covering 14 times in 35 home games, and 15 times in 33 road games.

The Cavaliers have gone over the total less often when playing at home, hitting the over in 13 of 35 home matchups (37.1%). In road games, they have hit the over in 20 of 33 games (60.6%).

In 2025-26 against the spread, Milwaukee has a better winning percentage at home (.441, 15-19-0 record) than on the road (.424, 14-19-0).

Looking at the over/under, Bucks games have finished over 19 of 34 times at home (55.9%), and 10 of 33 on the road (30.3%).

Cavaliers Leaders

Donovan Mitchell averages 28.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.9 assists.

James Harden is averaging 24 points, 4.9 rebounds and 8 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Evan Mobley is averaging 17.9 points, 8.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 1.9 blocked shots (second in NBA).

Jarrett Allen is averaging 15.3 points, 1.9 assists and 8.5 rebounds.

Jaylon Tyson is averaging 13.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Bucks Leaders

Ryan Rollins' numbers on the season are 16.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game. He is also draining 47.1% of his shots from the floor and 41.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.4 triples.

The Bucks are getting 27.6 points, 9.8 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game from Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Bobby Portis' numbers on the season are 13.7 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. He is draining 49.4% of his shots from the field and 46.3% from 3-point range (second in NBA), with an average of 2 triples.

Per game, Myles Turner provides the Bucks 12.2 points, 5.4 boards and 1.5 assists, plus 0.7 steals and 1.5 blocks (ninth in league).

The Bucks are getting 13.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game from Kyle Kuzma.

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