Saturday’s MLB Strikeout Props - April 18

Will Jacob deGrom strike out more than 7.5 batters? Can Peter Lambert record more than 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on April 18, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Chicago White Sox at Athletics

Davis Martin (White Sox): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +110, Under -146) | 2026 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances

Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +110, Under -146) | 5 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances Aaron Civale (Athletics): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +108, Under -144) | 2026 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances

St. Louis Cardinals at Houston Astros

Kyle Leahy (Cardinals): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -132, Under +100) | 2026 Stats: 2.3 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances

Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -132, Under +100) | 2.3 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances Peter Lambert (Astros): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -158, Under +118)

Cincinnati Reds at Minnesota Twins

Joe Ryan (Twins): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -162, Under +122) | 2026 Stats: 5.5 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances

Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -162, Under +122) | 5.5 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances Brandon Williamson (Reds): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -146, Under +110) | 2026 Stats: 3.3 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances

Texas Rangers at Seattle Mariners