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MLB

Saturday’s MLB Strikeout Props - April 18

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Saturday’s MLB Strikeout Props - April 18

Will Jacob deGrom strike out more than 7.5 batters? Can Peter Lambert record more than 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on April 18, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Chicago White Sox at Athletics

  • Davis Martin (White Sox): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +110, Under -146) | 2026 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances
  • Aaron Civale (Athletics): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +108, Under -144) | 2026 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances

St. Louis Cardinals at Houston Astros

  • Kyle Leahy (Cardinals): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -132, Under +100) | 2026 Stats: 2.3 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances
  • Peter Lambert (Astros): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -158, Under +118)

Cincinnati Reds at Minnesota Twins

  • Joe Ryan (Twins): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -162, Under +122) | 2026 Stats: 5.5 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances
  • Brandon Williamson (Reds): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -146, Under +110) | 2026 Stats: 3.3 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances

Texas Rangers at Seattle Mariners

  • Jacob deGrom (Rangers): Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over +124, Under -166) | 2026 Stats: 7.3 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances
  • Logan Gilbert (Mariners): Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over -114, Under -114) | 2026 Stats: 6.2 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances

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