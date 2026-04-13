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NHL

Avalanche vs Oilers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 13

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Avalanche vs Oilers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 13

The NHL slate on Monday includes the Colorado Avalanche taking on the Edmonton Oilers.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about today's NHL betting odds.

Avalanche vs Oilers Game Info

  • Colorado Avalanche (52-16-11) vs. Edmonton Oilers (40-30-10)
  • Date: Monday, April 13, 2026
  • Time: 9:30 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Avalanche vs Oilers Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Avalanche (-111)Oilers (-108)6.5Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Oilers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Avalanche win (54.1%)

Avalanche vs Oilers Puck Line

  • The Oilers are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Avalanche. The Oilers are -265 to cover the spread, and the Avalanche are +210.

Avalanche vs Oilers Over/Under

  • An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Avalanche-Oilers on April 13, with the over being -118 and the under -104.

Avalanche vs Oilers Moneyline

  • Edmonton is a -108 underdog on the moneyline, while Colorado is a -111 favorite on the road.

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