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MLB

Sunday’s MLB Strikeout Props - April 12

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Sunday’s MLB Strikeout Props - April 12

Will Lance McCullers strike out more than 5.5 batters? Can Ryan Feltner record more than 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on April 12, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Colorado Rockies at San Diego Padres

  • German Marquez (Padres): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +124, Under -166) | 2026 Stats: 2.5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances
  • Ryan Feltner (Rockies): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -104, Under -128) | 2026 Stats: 2.5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances

Texas Rangers at Los Angeles Dodgers

  • Emmet Sheehan (Dodgers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -158, Under +118) | 2026 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances
  • Jack Leiter (Rangers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -102, Under -130) | 2026 Stats: 8.5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances

Houston Astros at Seattle Mariners

  • Lance McCullers (Astros): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -102, Under -130) | 2026 Stats: 6.5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances
  • Luis Castillo (Mariners): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -104, Under -128) | 2026 Stats: 5.5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances

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