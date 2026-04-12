Sunday’s MLB Strikeout Props - April 12

Will Lance McCullers strike out more than 5.5 batters? Can Ryan Feltner record more than 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on April 12, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Colorado Rockies at San Diego Padres

German Marquez (Padres): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +124, Under -166) | 2026 Stats: 2.5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances

Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +124, Under -166) | 2.5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances Ryan Feltner (Rockies): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -104, Under -128) | 2026 Stats: 2.5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances

Texas Rangers at Los Angeles Dodgers

Emmet Sheehan (Dodgers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -158, Under +118) | 2026 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -158, Under +118) | 4 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances Jack Leiter (Rangers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -102, Under -130) | 2026 Stats: 8.5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances

Houston Astros at Seattle Mariners