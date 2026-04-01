Astros vs Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 1

Odds updated as of 1:12 p.m.

In MLB action on Wednesday, the Houston Astros take on the Boston Red Sox.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Astros vs Red Sox Game Info

Houston Astros (4-2) vs. Boston Red Sox (1-4)

Date: Wednesday, April 1, 2026

Wednesday, April 1, 2026 Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Venue: Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas

Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas Coverage: SCHN and NESN

Astros vs Red Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: HOU: (-144) | BOS: (+122)

HOU: (-144) | BOS: (+122) Spread: HOU: -1.5 (+146) | BOS: +1.5 (-176)

HOU: -1.5 (+146) | BOS: +1.5 (-176) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Astros vs Red Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Mike Burrows (Astros) - 0-1, 7.94 ERA vs Garrett Crochet (Red Sox) - 1-0, 0.00 ERA

The Astros will look to Mike Burrows against the Red Sox and Garrett Crochet. Burrows and his team failed to cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Burrows' team lost his only start as a favorite this season. Crochet has started only one game with a set spread, which the Red Sox covered. The Red Sox have always been the moneyline underdog when Crochet starts this season.

Astros vs Red Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Red Sox win (50.9%)

Astros vs Red Sox Moneyline

Boston is the underdog, +122 on the moneyline, while Houston is a -144 favorite at home.

Astros vs Red Sox Spread

The Red Sox are +1.5 on the spread (-176 to cover), and Houston is +146 to cover the runline.

The over/under for Astros-Red Sox on April 1 is 7.5. The over is -114, and the under is -106.

Bet on Houston Astros vs. Boston Red Sox on FanDuel today!

Astros vs Red Sox Betting Trends

The Astros were favorites in 99 games last season and came away with the win 53 times (53.5%) in those contests.

Last year, Houston won 22 of 38 games when listed as at least -144 on the moneyline.

The Astros and their opponents hit the over in 72 of their 161 games with a total last season.

The Red Sox finished 26-30 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline last season (winning 46.4% of those games).

Boston went 9-17 in games it played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +122 or longer (34.6%).

The Red Sox played in 164 games with a set over/under last season, and combined with their opponents to go over the total 74 times (74-83-7).

Astros Player Leaders

Yordan Alvarez leads Houston with eight hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .905. He's batting .381 with an on-base percentage of .536.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he is 21st in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging.

Jose Altuve leads Houston in OBP (.556) this season, fueled by seven hits. He's batting .368 while slugging .737.

Among qualifiers, he is 25th in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage and 11th in slugging percentage.

Christian Walker has collected seven base hits, an OBP of .417 and a slugging percentage of .571 this season.

Carlos Correa has no home runs, but four RBI and a batting average of .304 this season.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Jarren Duran had 41 doubles, 13 triples, 16 home runs and 60 walks while hitting .256 last season.

Trevor Story slugged .433 while batting .263.

Ceddanne Rafaela had 34 doubles, four triples, 16 home runs and 28 walks while batting .249 last season.

Caleb Durbin hit .256 with 25 doubles, 11 home runs and 30 walks.

Astros vs Red Sox Head to Head

3/31/2026: 9-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

9-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 3/30/2026: 8-1 HOU (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

8-1 HOU (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 8/13/2025: 4-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

4-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 8/12/2025: 14-1 BOS (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

14-1 BOS (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 8/11/2025: 7-6 HOU (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

7-6 HOU (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 8/3/2025: 6-1 BOS (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

6-1 BOS (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/2/2025: 7-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

7-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/1/2025: 2-1 BOS (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

2-1 BOS (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/21/2024: 4-1 BOS (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

4-1 BOS (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 8/20/2024: 6-5 BOS (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

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