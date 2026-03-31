MLB
Tuesday’s MLB Strikeout Props - March 31
Will Logan Gilbert strike out more than 7.5 batters? Can Tomoyuki Sugano exceed 2.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on March 31, in the article below.
Today's MLB Strikeout Props
New York Mets at St. Louis Cardinals
- Andre Pallante (Cardinals): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +132, Under -178) | 2025 Stats: 3.6 strikeouts per game in 31 appearances
- Kodai Senga (Mets): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -166, Under +124) | 2025 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 22 appearances
Los Angeles Angels at Chicago Cubs
- José Soriano (Angels): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -108, Under -122) | 2026 Stats: 7 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance
- Jameson Taillon (Cubs): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -154, Under +116) | 2025 Stats: 4.3 strikeouts per game in 23 appearances
Boston Red Sox at Houston Astros
- Hunter Brown (Astros): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -104, Under -128) | 2026 Stats: 9 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance
- Brayan Bello (Red Sox): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -154, Under +116) | 2025 Stats: 4.3 strikeouts per game in 29 appearances
Chicago White Sox at Miami Marlins
- Erick Fedde (White Sox): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +126, Under -168) | 2025 Stats: 2.6 strikeouts per game in 32 appearances
- Janson Junk (Marlins): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -158, Under +118) | 2025 Stats: 3.7 strikeouts per game in 21 appearances
Tampa Bay Rays at Milwaukee Brewers
- Shane McClanahan (Rays): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +110, Under -146)
- Brandon Woodruff (Brewers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -125, Under -106) | 2025 Stats: 6.9 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances
New York Yankees at Seattle Mariners
- Logan Gilbert (Mariners): Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over +124, Under -166) | 2026 Stats: 7 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance
- Max Fried (Yankees): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +132, Under -178) | 2026 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance
Cleveland Guardians at Los Angeles Dodgers
- Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +104, Under -138) | 2025 Stats: 4.4 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances
- Tanner Bibee (Guardians): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -160, Under +120) | 2026 Stats: 7 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance
Colorado Rockies at Toronto Blue Jays
- Ryan Feltner (Rockies): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -106, Under -125) | 2025 Stats: 4.2 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances
- Tomoyuki Sugano (Rockies): Over/Under 2.5 Ks (Over -172, Under +128) | 2026 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance
- Max Scherzer (Blue Jays): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -102, Under -130) | 2025 Stats: 4.8 strikeouts per game in 17 appearances
- Cody Ponce (Blue Jays): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -136, Under +102) | 2026 Stats: 3 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance
San Francisco Giants at San Diego Padres
- Logan Webb (Giants): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +102, Under -136) | 2026 Stats: 7 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance
- German Marquez (Padres): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -154) | 2025 Stats: 3.2 strikeouts per game in 26 appearances
Pittsburgh Pirates at Cincinnati Reds
- Brandon Williamson (Reds): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +104, Under -138)
Washington Nationals at Philadelphia Phillies
- Andrew Painter (Phillies): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +104, Under -138)