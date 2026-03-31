Tuesday’s MLB Strikeout Props - March 31

Will Logan Gilbert strike out more than 7.5 batters? Can Tomoyuki Sugano exceed 2.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on March 31, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

New York Mets at St. Louis Cardinals

Andre Pallante (Cardinals): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +132, Under -178) | 2025 Stats: 3.6 strikeouts per game in 31 appearances

Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +132, Under -178) | 3.6 strikeouts per game in 31 appearances Kodai Senga (Mets): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -166, Under +124) | 2025 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 22 appearances

Los Angeles Angels at Chicago Cubs

José Soriano (Angels): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -108, Under -122) | 2026 Stats: 7 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance

Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -108, Under -122) | 7 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance Jameson Taillon (Cubs): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -154, Under +116) | 2025 Stats: 4.3 strikeouts per game in 23 appearances

Boston Red Sox at Houston Astros

Hunter Brown (Astros): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -104, Under -128) | 2026 Stats: 9 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance

Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -104, Under -128) | 9 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance Brayan Bello (Red Sox): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -154, Under +116) | 2025 Stats: 4.3 strikeouts per game in 29 appearances

Chicago White Sox at Miami Marlins

Erick Fedde (White Sox): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +126, Under -168) | 2025 Stats: 2.6 strikeouts per game in 32 appearances

Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +126, Under -168) | 2.6 strikeouts per game in 32 appearances Janson Junk (Marlins): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -158, Under +118) | 2025 Stats: 3.7 strikeouts per game in 21 appearances

Tampa Bay Rays at Milwaukee Brewers

Shane McClanahan (Rays): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +110, Under -146)

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +110, Under -146) Brandon Woodruff (Brewers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -125, Under -106) | 2025 Stats: 6.9 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances

New York Yankees at Seattle Mariners

Logan Gilbert (Mariners): Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over +124, Under -166) | 2026 Stats: 7 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance

Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over +124, Under -166) | 7 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance Max Fried (Yankees): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +132, Under -178) | 2026 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance

Cleveland Guardians at Los Angeles Dodgers

Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +104, Under -138) | 2025 Stats: 4.4 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances

Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +104, Under -138) | 4.4 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances Tanner Bibee (Guardians): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -160, Under +120) | 2026 Stats: 7 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance

Colorado Rockies at Toronto Blue Jays

Ryan Feltner (Rockies): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -106, Under -125) | 2025 Stats: 4.2 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances

Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -106, Under -125) | 4.2 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances Tomoyuki Sugano (Rockies): Over/Under 2.5 Ks (Over -172, Under +128) | 2026 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance

Over/Under 2.5 Ks (Over -172, Under +128) | 4 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance Max Scherzer (Blue Jays): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -102, Under -130) | 2025 Stats: 4.8 strikeouts per game in 17 appearances

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -102, Under -130) | 4.8 strikeouts per game in 17 appearances Cody Ponce (Blue Jays): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -136, Under +102) | 2026 Stats: 3 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance

San Francisco Giants at San Diego Padres

Logan Webb (Giants): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +102, Under -136) | 2026 Stats: 7 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +102, Under -136) | 7 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance German Marquez (Padres): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -154) | 2025 Stats: 3.2 strikeouts per game in 26 appearances

Pittsburgh Pirates at Cincinnati Reds

Brandon Williamson (Reds): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +104, Under -138)

Washington Nationals at Philadelphia Phillies