Saturday’s MLB Strikeout Props - March 28

Will Jacob deGrom strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Eduardo Rodríguez record more than 2.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on March 28, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Detroit Tigers at San Diego Padres

Jack Flaherty (Tigers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -108, Under -122) | 2025 Stats: 6.1 strikeouts per game in 31 appearances

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -108, Under -122) | 6.1 strikeouts per game in 31 appearances Randy Vasquez (Padres): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +102, Under -136) | 2025 Stats: 2.8 strikeouts per game in 28 appearances

Los Angeles Angels at Houston Astros

Yusei Kikuchi (Angels): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -108, Under -122) | 2025 Stats: 5.3 strikeouts per game in 33 appearances

Boston Red Sox at Cincinnati Reds

Sonny Gray (Red Sox): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +104, Under -138) | 2025 Stats: 6.3 strikeouts per game in 32 appearances

Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +104, Under -138) | 6.3 strikeouts per game in 32 appearances Brady Singer (Reds): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +110, Under -146) | 2025 Stats: 5.1 strikeouts per game in 32 appearances

Texas Rangers at Philadelphia Phillies

Jacob deGrom (Rangers): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +106, Under -140) | 2025 Stats: 6.2 strikeouts per game in 30 appearances

Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +106, Under -140) | 6.2 strikeouts per game in 30 appearances Aaron Nola (Phillies): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -114, Under -114) | 2025 Stats: 5.7 strikeouts per game in 17 appearances

Arizona Diamondbacks at Los Angeles Dodgers

Tyler Glasnow (Dodgers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -136, Under +102) | 2025 Stats: 5.9 strikeouts per game in 18 appearances

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -136, Under +102) | 5.9 strikeouts per game in 18 appearances Eduardo Rodríguez (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 2.5 Ks (Over -158, Under +118) | 2025 Stats: 4.9 strikeouts per game in 29 appearances

New York Yankees at San Francisco Giants

Tyler Mahle (Giants): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -114, Under -114) | 2025 Stats: 4.1 strikeouts per game in 16 appearances

Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -114, Under -114) | 4.1 strikeouts per game in 16 appearances Will Warren (Yankees): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +110, Under -146) | 2025 Stats: 5.2 strikeouts per game in 33 appearances

Pittsburgh Pirates at New York Mets