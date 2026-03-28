Saturday’s MLB Home Run Props - March 28

Will Zach McKinstry or Kerry Carpenter go yard on Saturday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on March 28, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Detroit Tigers at San Diego Padres

Zach McKinstry (Tigers): -100000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 142 games (homered in 8% of games)

-100000 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 142 games (homered in 8% of games) Kerry Carpenter (Tigers): +265 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

+265 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Riley Greene (Tigers): +340 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

+340 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Spencer Torkelson (Tigers): +370 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

+370 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

+400 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Manny Machado (Padres): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

+420 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Jackson Merrill (Padres): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

+500 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Ramon Laureano (Padres): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 1 game (has homered in 100% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 1 game (has homered in 100% of games) Colt Keith (Tigers): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

+520 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Kevin McGonigle (Tigers): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

+520 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Gavin Sheets (Padres): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

+560 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Dillon Dingler (Tigers): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 1 game (has homered in 100% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 1 game (has homered in 100% of games) Xander Bogaerts (Padres): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

+600 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Gleyber Torres (Tigers): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

+680 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Javier Baez (Tigers): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

+800 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Parker Meadows (Tigers): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

+800 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Jake Cronenworth (Padres): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

+830 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Freddy Fermin (Padres): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

+870 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Miguel Andujar (Padres): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

Los Angeles Angels at Houston Astros

Joey Loperfido (Astros): -100000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

-100000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Jake Meyers (Astros): -100000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

-100000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Christian Moore (Angels): -100000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 50 games (homered in 12% of games)

-100000 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 50 games (homered in 12% of games) Yordan Alvarez (Astros): +300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

+300 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Mike Trout (Angels): +320 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 1 game (has homered in 100% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 1 game (has homered in 100% of games) Jo Adell (Angels): +370 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

+370 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Christian Walker (Astros): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

+420 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Jose Altuve (Astros): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

+430 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Isaac Paredes (Astros): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

+450 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Jorge Soler (Angels): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

+470 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Zach Neto (Angels): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

+470 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Carlos Correa (Astros): +480 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

+480 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Logan O'Hoppe (Angels): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

+500 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Jeremy Pena (Astros): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 125 games (homered in 12.8% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 125 games (homered in 12.8% of games) Yainer Diaz (Astros): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

+540 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Yoan Moncada (Angels): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

+560 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Brice Matthews (Astros): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 13 games (homered in 23.1% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 13 games (homered in 23.1% of games) Cam Smith (Astros): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

+630 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Josh Lowe (Angels): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

+680 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Oswald Peraza (Angels): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

+830 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Nolan Schanuel (Angels): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 1 game (has homered in 100% of games)

Boston Red Sox at Cincinnati Reds

Jarren Duran (Red Sox): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

+400 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Sal Stewart (Reds): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

+420 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Willson Contreras (Red Sox): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

+420 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Eugenio Suárez (Reds): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

+420 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Roman Anthony (Red Sox): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

+420 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Elly De La Cruz (Reds): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

+430 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Trevor Story (Red Sox): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

+440 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Wilyer Abreu (Red Sox): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

+450 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Marcelo Mayer (Red Sox): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

+520 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Ceddanne Rafaela (Red Sox): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

+600 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Carlos Narvaez (Red Sox): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

+600 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Matt McLain (Reds): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

+630 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Tyler Stephenson (Reds): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

+630 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Noelvi Marte (Reds): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

+750 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game TJ Friedl (Reds): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

+750 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Spencer Steer (Reds): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

+800 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Ke'Bryan Hayes (Reds): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

+830 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Caleb Durbin (Red Sox): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

Texas Rangers at Philadelphia Phillies

Kyle Schwarber (Phillies): +285 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 1 game (has homered in 100% of games)

+285 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 1 game (has homered in 100% of games) Corey Seager (Rangers): +290 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

+290 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Joc Pederson (Rangers): +340 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

+340 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Adolis Garcia (Phillies): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

+400 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Bryce Harper (Phillies): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

+400 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Wyatt Langford (Rangers): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

+470 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Brandon Nimmo (Rangers): +480 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

+480 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Jake Burger (Rangers): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 1 game (has homered in 100% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 1 game (has homered in 100% of games) J.T. Realmuto (Phillies): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

+600 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Trea Turner (Phillies): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

+600 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Justin Crawford (Phillies): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

+630 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Alec Bohm (Phillies): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 1 game (has homered in 100% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 1 game (has homered in 100% of games) Brandon Marsh (Phillies): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

+680 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Josh Jung (Rangers): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

+680 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Danny Jansen (Rangers): +700 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

+700 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Josh Smith (Rangers): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

+830 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Bryson Stott (Phillies): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Evan Carter (Rangers): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

Arizona Diamondbacks at Los Angeles Dodgers

Tim Tawa (Diamondbacks): -100000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

-100000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

+200 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Ketel Marte (Diamondbacks): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

+350 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

+350 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Will Smith (Dodgers): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 1 game (has homered in 100% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 1 game (has homered in 100% of games) Kyle Tucker (Dodgers): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

+400 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

+420 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Max Muncy (Dodgers): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

+440 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Freddie Freeman (Dodgers): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

+450 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Mookie Betts (Dodgers): +480 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

+480 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 1 game (has homered in 100% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 1 game (has homered in 100% of games) Pavin Smith (Diamondbacks): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 86 games (homered in 8.1% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 86 games (homered in 8.1% of games) Gabriel Moreno (Diamondbacks): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

+630 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Andy Pages (Dodgers): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 1 game (has homered in 100% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 1 game (has homered in 100% of games) Nolan Arenado (Diamondbacks): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

+680 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Carlos Santana (Diamondbacks): +700 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

+700 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Alek Thomas (Diamondbacks): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

+800 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Jordan Lawlar (Diamondbacks): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

+800 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Miguel Rojas (Dodgers): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

New York Yankees at San Francisco Giants

Aaron Judge (Yankees): +230 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 2 games (has homered in 50% of games)

+230 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 2 games (has homered in 50% of games) Giancarlo Stanton (Yankees): +240 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 2 games (has homered in 50% of games)

+240 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 2 games (has homered in 50% of games) Ben Rice (Yankees): +340 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

+340 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Rafael Devers (Giants): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games

+350 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 2 games Matt Chapman (Giants): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games

+470 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 2 games Trent Grisham (Yankees): +480 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games

+480 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 2 games Jazz Chisholm (Yankees): +480 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games

+480 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 2 games Willy Adames (Giants): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games

+520 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 2 games Ryan McMahon (Yankees): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games

+600 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 2 games Cody Bellinger (Yankees): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games

+630 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 2 games Casey Schmitt (Giants): +700 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games

+700 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 2 games Austin Wells (Yankees): +700 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games

+700 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 2 games Heliot Ramos (Giants): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games

+750 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 2 games Harrison Bader (Giants): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games

+750 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 2 games Patrick Bailey (Giants): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 2 games Jose Caballero (Yankees): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games

+1100 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 2 games Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games

+1200 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 2 games Luis Arraez (Giants): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games

Pittsburgh Pirates at New York Mets