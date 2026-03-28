MLB
Saturday’s MLB Home Run Props - March 28
Will Zach McKinstry or Kerry Carpenter go yard on Saturday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on March 28, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
Detroit Tigers at San Diego Padres
- Zach McKinstry (Tigers): -100000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 142 games (homered in 8% of games)
- Kerry Carpenter (Tigers): +265 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
- Riley Greene (Tigers): +340 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
- Spencer Torkelson (Tigers): +370 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
- Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
- Manny Machado (Padres): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
- Jackson Merrill (Padres): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
- Ramon Laureano (Padres): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 1 game (has homered in 100% of games)
- Colt Keith (Tigers): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
- Kevin McGonigle (Tigers): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
- Gavin Sheets (Padres): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
- Dillon Dingler (Tigers): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 1 game (has homered in 100% of games)
- Xander Bogaerts (Padres): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
- Gleyber Torres (Tigers): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
- Javier Baez (Tigers): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
- Parker Meadows (Tigers): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
- Jake Cronenworth (Padres): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
- Freddy Fermin (Padres): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
- Miguel Andujar (Padres): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
Los Angeles Angels at Houston Astros
- Joey Loperfido (Astros): -100000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
- Jake Meyers (Astros): -100000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
- Christian Moore (Angels): -100000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 50 games (homered in 12% of games)
- Yordan Alvarez (Astros): +300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
- Mike Trout (Angels): +320 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 1 game (has homered in 100% of games)
- Jo Adell (Angels): +370 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
- Christian Walker (Astros): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
- Jose Altuve (Astros): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
- Isaac Paredes (Astros): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
- Jorge Soler (Angels): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
- Zach Neto (Angels): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
- Carlos Correa (Astros): +480 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
- Logan O'Hoppe (Angels): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
- Jeremy Pena (Astros): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 125 games (homered in 12.8% of games)
- Yainer Diaz (Astros): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
- Yoan Moncada (Angels): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
- Brice Matthews (Astros): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 13 games (homered in 23.1% of games)
- Cam Smith (Astros): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
- Josh Lowe (Angels): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
- Oswald Peraza (Angels): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
- Nolan Schanuel (Angels): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 1 game (has homered in 100% of games)
Boston Red Sox at Cincinnati Reds
- Jarren Duran (Red Sox): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
- Sal Stewart (Reds): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
- Willson Contreras (Red Sox): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
- Eugenio Suárez (Reds): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
- Roman Anthony (Red Sox): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
- Elly De La Cruz (Reds): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
- Trevor Story (Red Sox): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
- Wilyer Abreu (Red Sox): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
- Marcelo Mayer (Red Sox): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
- Ceddanne Rafaela (Red Sox): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
- Carlos Narvaez (Red Sox): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
- Matt McLain (Reds): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
- Tyler Stephenson (Reds): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
- Noelvi Marte (Reds): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
- TJ Friedl (Reds): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
- Spencer Steer (Reds): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
- Ke'Bryan Hayes (Reds): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
- Caleb Durbin (Red Sox): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
Texas Rangers at Philadelphia Phillies
- Kyle Schwarber (Phillies): +285 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 1 game (has homered in 100% of games)
- Corey Seager (Rangers): +290 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
- Joc Pederson (Rangers): +340 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
- Adolis Garcia (Phillies): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
- Bryce Harper (Phillies): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
- Wyatt Langford (Rangers): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
- Brandon Nimmo (Rangers): +480 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
- Jake Burger (Rangers): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 1 game (has homered in 100% of games)
- J.T. Realmuto (Phillies): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
- Trea Turner (Phillies): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
- Justin Crawford (Phillies): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
- Alec Bohm (Phillies): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 1 game (has homered in 100% of games)
- Brandon Marsh (Phillies): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
- Josh Jung (Rangers): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
- Danny Jansen (Rangers): +700 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
- Josh Smith (Rangers): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
- Bryson Stott (Phillies): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
- Evan Carter (Rangers): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
Arizona Diamondbacks at Los Angeles Dodgers
- Tim Tawa (Diamondbacks): -100000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
- Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
- Ketel Marte (Diamondbacks): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
- Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
- Will Smith (Dodgers): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 1 game (has homered in 100% of games)
- Kyle Tucker (Dodgers): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
- Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
- Max Muncy (Dodgers): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
- Freddie Freeman (Dodgers): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
- Mookie Betts (Dodgers): +480 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
- Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 1 game (has homered in 100% of games)
- Pavin Smith (Diamondbacks): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 86 games (homered in 8.1% of games)
- Gabriel Moreno (Diamondbacks): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
- Andy Pages (Dodgers): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 1 game (has homered in 100% of games)
- Nolan Arenado (Diamondbacks): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
- Carlos Santana (Diamondbacks): +700 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
- Alek Thomas (Diamondbacks): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
- Jordan Lawlar (Diamondbacks): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
- Miguel Rojas (Dodgers): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
New York Yankees at San Francisco Giants
- Aaron Judge (Yankees): +230 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 2 games (has homered in 50% of games)
- Giancarlo Stanton (Yankees): +240 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 2 games (has homered in 50% of games)
- Ben Rice (Yankees): +340 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
- Rafael Devers (Giants): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games
- Matt Chapman (Giants): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games
- Trent Grisham (Yankees): +480 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games
- Jazz Chisholm (Yankees): +480 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games
- Willy Adames (Giants): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games
- Ryan McMahon (Yankees): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games
- Cody Bellinger (Yankees): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games
- Casey Schmitt (Giants): +700 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games
- Austin Wells (Yankees): +700 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games
- Heliot Ramos (Giants): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games
- Harrison Bader (Giants): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games
- Patrick Bailey (Giants): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games
- Jose Caballero (Yankees): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games
- Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games
- Luis Arraez (Giants): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games
Pittsburgh Pirates at New York Mets
- Ryan O'Hearn (Pirates): -100000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 1 game (has homered in 100% of games)
- Oneil Cruz (Pirates): -100000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
- Juan Soto (Mets): +285 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
- Francisco Lindor (Mets): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
- Marcell Ozuna (Pirates): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
- Jorge Polanco (Mets): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
- Luis Robert (Mets): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
- Bryan Reynolds (Pirates): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
- Francisco Álvarez (Mets): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 1 game (has homered in 100% of games)
- Brett Baty (Mets): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
- Brandon Lowe (Pirates): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 1 game (has homered in 100% of games)
- Carson Benge (Mets): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 1 game (has homered in 100% of games)
- Marcus Semien (Mets): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
- Bo Bichette (Mets): +700 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
- Jared Triolo (Pirates): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
- Joey Bart (Pirates): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 90 games (homered in 4.4% of games)
- Nick Gonzales (Pirates): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
- Spencer Horwitz (Pirates): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
- Jake Mangum (Pirates): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 116 games (homered in 2.6% of games)