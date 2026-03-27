MLB
Friday’s MLB Strikeout Props - March 27
Will Cole Ragans strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Luis Severino surpass 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on March 27, in the article below.
Today's MLB Strikeout Props
New York Yankees at San Francisco Giants
- Robbie Ray (Giants): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -146, Under +110) | 2025 Stats: 5.8 strikeouts per game in 32 appearances
- Cam Schlittler (Yankees): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -130, Under -102) | 2025 Stats: 6 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances
Kansas City Royals at Atlanta Braves
- Cole Ragans (Royals): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -112, Under -118) | 2025 Stats: 7.5 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances
- Chris Sale (Braves): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +100, Under -132) | 2025 Stats: 7.9 strikeouts per game in 21 appearances
Detroit Tigers at San Diego Padres
- Michael King (Padres): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -140, Under +106) | 2025 Stats: 5.1 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances
- Framber Valdez (Tigers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -158, Under +118) | 2025 Stats: 6 strikeouts per game in 31 appearances
Athletics at Toronto Blue Jays
- Kevin Gausman (Blue Jays): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -130, Under -102) | 2025 Stats: 5.9 strikeouts per game in 32 appearances
- Luis Severino (Athletics): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -138, Under +104) | 2025 Stats: 4.3 strikeouts per game in 29 appearances