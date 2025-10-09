MLB
Thursday’s MLB Playoff Strikeout Props - Oct. 9
Will Yoshinobu Yamamoto strike out more than 7.5 batters? Can Aaron Nola surpass 2.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on Oct. 9, in the article below.
Today's MLB Strikeout Props
Philadelphia Phillies at Los Angeles Dodgers
- Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Dodgers): Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -154) | 2025 Stats: 6.7 strikeouts per game in 30 appearances
- Tyler Glasnow (Dodgers): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +124, Under -160) | 2025 Stats: 5.9 strikeouts per game in 18 appearances
- Cristopher Sanchez (Phillies): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -138, Under +102) | 2025 Stats: 6.6 strikeouts per game in 32 appearances
- Aaron Nola (Phillies): Over/Under 2.5 Ks (Over -168, Under +126) | 2025 Stats: 5.7 strikeouts per game in 17 appearances