Sunday’s MLB Home Run Props - Aug. 31

Will Kyle Schwarber or Ronald Acuna go yard on Sunday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on Aug. 31, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Atlanta Braves at Philadelphia Phillies

Kyle Schwarber (Phillies): +200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 49 HR in 136 games (has homered in 31.6% of games)

+200 to hit a HR | 49 HR in 136 games (has homered in 31.6% of games) Ronald Acuna (Braves): +310 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 70 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+310 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 70 games (has homered in 20% of games) Bryce Harper (Phillies): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 22 HR in 108 games (has homered in 18.5% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 22 HR in 108 games (has homered in 18.5% of games) Marcell Ozuna (Braves): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 124 games (has homered in 15.3% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 124 games (has homered in 15.3% of games) Sean Murphy (Braves): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 90 games (has homered in 15.6% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 90 games (has homered in 15.6% of games) Matt Olson (Braves): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 136 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 136 games (has homered in 15.4% of games) J.T. Realmuto (Phillies): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 112 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 112 games (has homered in 9.8% of games) Jurickson Profar (Braves): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 56 games (has homered in 17.9% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 56 games (has homered in 17.9% of games) Max Kepler (Phillies): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 109 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 109 games (has homered in 12.8% of games) Ozzie Albies (Braves): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 136 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 136 games (has homered in 8.8% of games) Michael Harris II (Braves): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 133 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 133 games (has homered in 12.8% of games) Trea Turner (Phillies): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 134 games (has homered in 9% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 134 games (has homered in 9% of games) Nick Castellanos (Phillies): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 129 games (has homered in 12.4% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 129 games (has homered in 12.4% of games) Alec Bohm (Phillies): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 105 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 105 games (has homered in 8.6% of games) Brandon Marsh (Phillies): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 106 games (has homered in 6.6% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 106 games (has homered in 6.6% of games) Bryson Stott (Phillies): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 121 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 121 games (has homered in 7.4% of games) Ignacio Alvarez (Braves): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 33 games

+1060 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 33 games Nick Allen (Braves): +1500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 123 games

+1500 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 123 games Edmundo Sosa (Phillies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 72 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 72 games (has homered in 9.7% of games) Harrison Bader (Phillies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 111 games (has homered in 11.7% of games)

San Diego Padres at Minnesota Twins

Byron Buxton (Twins): +255 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 28 HR in 102 games (has homered in 24.5% of games)

+255 to hit a HR | 28 HR in 102 games (has homered in 24.5% of games) Matt Wallner (Twins): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 87 games (has homered in 21.8% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 87 games (has homered in 21.8% of games) Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 133 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 133 games (has homered in 12.8% of games) Gavin Sheets (Padres): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 119 games (has homered in 13.4% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 119 games (has homered in 13.4% of games) Ramon Laureano (Padres): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 22 HR in 106 games (has homered in 19.8% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 22 HR in 106 games (has homered in 19.8% of games) Royce Lewis (Twins): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 79 games (has homered in 10.1% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 79 games (has homered in 10.1% of games) Kody Clemens (Twins): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 90 games (has homered in 15.6% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 90 games (has homered in 15.6% of games) Ryan O'Hearn (Padres): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 119 games (has homered in 13.4% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 119 games (has homered in 13.4% of games) Jake Cronenworth (Padres): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 110 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 110 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Brooks Lee (Twins): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 113 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 113 games (has homered in 11.5% of games) Ryan Jeffers (Twins): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 106 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 106 games (has homered in 8.5% of games) James Outman (Twins): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Luke Keaschall (Twins): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 29 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 29 games (has homered in 13.8% of games) Freddy Fermin (Padres): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 82 games (has homered in 4.9% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 82 games (has homered in 4.9% of games) Luis Arraez (Padres): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 130 games (has homered in 4.6% of games)

+1400 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 130 games (has homered in 4.6% of games) José Iglesias (Padres): +1500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 94 games (has homered in 1.1% of games)

+1500 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 94 games (has homered in 1.1% of games) Xander Bogaerts (Padres): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 131 games (has homered in 7.6% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 131 games (has homered in 7.6% of games) Jackson Merrill (Padres): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 91 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 91 games (has homered in 8.8% of games) Edouard Julien (Twins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 46 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 46 games (has homered in 6.5% of games) Trevor Larnach (Twins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 120 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 120 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Christian Vázquez (Twins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 58 games (has homered in 3.4% of games)

Miami Marlins at New York Mets

Pete Alonso (Mets): +330 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 31 HR in 136 games (has homered in 19.9% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 31 HR in 136 games (has homered in 19.9% of games) Juan Soto (Mets): +330 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 35 HR in 134 games (has homered in 22.4% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 35 HR in 134 games (has homered in 22.4% of games) Mark Vientos (Mets): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 96 games (has homered in 14.6% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 96 games (has homered in 14.6% of games) Agustin Ramirez (Marlins): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 110 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 110 games (has homered in 13.6% of games) Francisco Lindor (Mets): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 26 HR in 134 games (has homered in 17.2% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 26 HR in 134 games (has homered in 17.2% of games) Brandon Nimmo (Mets): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 22 HR in 129 games (has homered in 14% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 22 HR in 129 games (has homered in 14% of games) Heriberto Hernandez (Marlins): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 60 games (has homered in 11.7% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 60 games (has homered in 11.7% of games) Jeff McNeil (Mets): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 98 games (has homered in 10.2% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 98 games (has homered in 10.2% of games) Brett Baty (Mets): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 105 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 105 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Eric Wagaman (Marlins): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 119 games (has homered in 7.6% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 119 games (has homered in 7.6% of games) Otto Lopez (Marlins): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 117 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 117 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Connor Norby (Marlins): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 73 games (has homered in 8.2% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 73 games (has homered in 8.2% of games) Starling Marte (Mets): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 79 games (has homered in 10.1% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 79 games (has homered in 10.1% of games) Hayden Senger (Mets): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 24 games

+830 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 24 games Jakob Marsee (Marlins): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 29 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 29 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Liam Hicks (Marlins): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 100 games (has homered in 5% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 100 games (has homered in 5% of games) Xavier Edwards (Marlins): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 119 games (has homered in 1.7% of games)

+1400 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 119 games (has homered in 1.7% of games) Kyle Stowers (Marlins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 25 HR in 116 games (has homered in 16.4% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 25 HR in 116 games (has homered in 16.4% of games) Ronny Mauricio (Mets): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 50 games (has homered in 12% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 50 games (has homered in 12% of games) Graham Pauley (Marlins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 50 games (has homered in 8% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 50 games (has homered in 8% of games) Francisco Álvarez (Mets): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 54 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

Milwaukee Brewers at Toronto Blue Jays

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 130 games (has homered in 16.2% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 130 games (has homered in 16.2% of games) George Springer (Blue Jays): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 24 HR in 112 games (has homered in 17.9% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 24 HR in 112 games (has homered in 17.9% of games) Addison Barger (Blue Jays): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 109 games (has homered in 16.5% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 109 games (has homered in 16.5% of games) Jackson Chourio (Brewers): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 107 games (has homered in 15.9% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 107 games (has homered in 15.9% of games) William Contreras (Brewers): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 131 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 131 games (has homered in 10.7% of games) Christian Yelich (Brewers): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 27 HR in 130 games (has homered in 18.5% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 27 HR in 130 games (has homered in 18.5% of games) Bo Bichette (Blue Jays): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 133 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 133 games (has homered in 11.3% of games) Andrew Vaughn (Brewers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 92 games (has homered in 15.2% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 92 games (has homered in 15.2% of games) Alejandro Kirk (Blue Jays): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 109 games (has homered in 9.2% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 109 games (has homered in 9.2% of games) Myles Straw (Blue Jays): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 89 games (has homered in 3.4% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 89 games (has homered in 3.4% of games) Andruw Monasterio (Brewers): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 37 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 37 games (has homered in 10.8% of games) Sal Frelick (Brewers): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 119 games (has homered in 8.4% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 119 games (has homered in 8.4% of games) Nathan Lukes (Blue Jays): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 106 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 106 games (has homered in 9.4% of games) Caleb Durbin (Brewers): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 111 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 111 games (has homered in 8.1% of games) Andrés Giménez (Blue Jays): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 75 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 75 games (has homered in 9.3% of games) Brice Turang (Brewers): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 130 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 130 games (has homered in 10.8% of games) Joey Ortiz (Brewers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 123 games (has homered in 4.9% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 123 games (has homered in 4.9% of games) Anthony Seigler (Brewers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 31 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 31 games Daulton Varsho (Blue Jays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 44 games (has homered in 29.5% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 44 games (has homered in 29.5% of games) Isaac Collins (Brewers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 108 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 108 games (has homered in 7.4% of games) Ernie Clement (Blue Jays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 125 games (has homered in 7.2% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 125 games (has homered in 7.2% of games) Blake Perkins (Brewers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 31 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 31 games (has homered in 6.5% of games) Max Scherzer (Blue Jays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: HR in 0 games

Seattle Mariners at Cleveland Guardians

Cal Raleigh (Mariners): +230 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 50 HR in 133 games (has homered in 30.8% of games)

+230 to hit a HR | 50 HR in 133 games (has homered in 30.8% of games) Eugenio Suárez (Mariners): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 42 HR in 133 games (has homered in 25.6% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 42 HR in 133 games (has homered in 25.6% of games) José Ramírez (Guardians): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 26 HR in 130 games (has homered in 17.7% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 26 HR in 130 games (has homered in 17.7% of games) Kyle Manzardo (Guardians): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 23 HR in 116 games (has homered in 18.1% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 23 HR in 116 games (has homered in 18.1% of games) Jorge Polanco (Mariners): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 22 HR in 113 games (has homered in 17.7% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 22 HR in 113 games (has homered in 17.7% of games) Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 26 HR in 135 games (has homered in 17.8% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 26 HR in 135 games (has homered in 17.8% of games) Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 25 HR in 134 games (has homered in 17.9% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 25 HR in 134 games (has homered in 17.9% of games) Dominic Canzone (Mariners): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 61 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 61 games (has homered in 9.8% of games) Daniel Schneemann (Guardians): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 105 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 105 games (has homered in 8.6% of games) Angel Martinez (Guardians): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 111 games (has homered in 9% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 111 games (has homered in 9% of games) Nolan Jones (Guardians): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 112 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 112 games (has homered in 4.5% of games) Cole Young (Mariners): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 65 games (has homered in 6.2% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 65 games (has homered in 6.2% of games) Steven Kwan (Guardians): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 128 games (has homered in 7% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 128 games (has homered in 7% of games) J.P. Crawford (Mariners): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 131 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 131 games (has homered in 6.9% of games) Austin Hedges (Guardians): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 46 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 46 games (has homered in 6.1% of games) Brayan Rocchio (Guardians): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 83 games (has homered in 3.6% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 83 games (has homered in 3.6% of games) Bo Naylor (Guardians): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 99 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 99 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Gabriel Arias (Guardians): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 105 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 105 games (has homered in 8.6% of games) Mitch Garver (Mariners): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 72 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)

Chicago Cubs at Colorado Rockies

Michael Busch (Cubs): +230 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 26 HR in 129 games (has homered in 18.6% of games)

+230 to hit a HR | 26 HR in 129 games (has homered in 18.6% of games) Ian Happ (Cubs): +260 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 124 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)

+260 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 124 games (has homered in 12.1% of games) Kyle Tucker (Cubs): +260 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 130 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)

+260 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 130 games (has homered in 15.4% of games) Pete Crow-Armstrong (Cubs): +265 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 28 HR in 133 games (has homered in 17.3% of games)

+265 to hit a HR | 28 HR in 133 games (has homered in 17.3% of games) Michael Busch (Cubs): +280 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 26 HR in 129 games (has homered in 18.6% of games)

+280 to hit a HR | 26 HR in 129 games (has homered in 18.6% of games) Seiya Suzuki (Cubs): +285 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 27 HR in 130 games (has homered in 17.7% of games)

+285 to hit a HR | 27 HR in 130 games (has homered in 17.7% of games) Kyle Tucker (Cubs): +285 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 130 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)

+285 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 130 games (has homered in 15.4% of games) Pete Crow-Armstrong (Cubs): +320 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 28 HR in 133 games (has homered in 17.3% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 28 HR in 133 games (has homered in 17.3% of games) Hunter Goodman (Rockies): +330 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 26 HR in 119 games (has homered in 19.3% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 26 HR in 119 games (has homered in 19.3% of games) Seiya Suzuki (Cubs): +330 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 27 HR in 130 games (has homered in 17.7% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 27 HR in 130 games (has homered in 17.7% of games) Hunter Goodman (Rockies): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 26 HR in 119 games (has homered in 19.3% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 26 HR in 119 games (has homered in 19.3% of games) Ian Happ (Cubs): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 124 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 124 games (has homered in 12.1% of games) Dansby Swanson (Cubs): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 133 games (has homered in 15% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 133 games (has homered in 15% of games) Mickey Moniak (Rockies): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 109 games (has homered in 16.5% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 109 games (has homered in 16.5% of games) Dansby Swanson (Cubs): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 133 games (has homered in 15% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 133 games (has homered in 15% of games) Matt Shaw (Cubs): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 99 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 99 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Carson Kelly (Cubs): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 92 games (has homered in 12% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 92 games (has homered in 12% of games) Brenton Doyle (Rockies): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 115 games (has homered in 12.2% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 115 games (has homered in 12.2% of games) Brenton Doyle (Rockies): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 115 games (has homered in 12.2% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 115 games (has homered in 12.2% of games) Carson Kelly (Cubs): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 92 games (has homered in 12% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 92 games (has homered in 12% of games) Ezequiel Tovar (Rockies): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 69 games (has homered in 11.6% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 69 games (has homered in 11.6% of games) Ezequiel Tovar (Rockies): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 69 games (has homered in 11.6% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 69 games (has homered in 11.6% of games) Jordan Beck (Rockies): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 120 games (has homered in 9.2% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 120 games (has homered in 9.2% of games) Willi Castro (Cubs): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 103 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 103 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Warming Bernabel (Rockies): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 32 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 32 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Orlando Arcia (Rockies): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 56 games (has homered in 5.4% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 56 games (has homered in 5.4% of games) Tyler Freeman (Rockies): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 88 games (has homered in 2.3% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 88 games (has homered in 2.3% of games) Yanquiel Fernandez (Rockies): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 33 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 33 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Kyle Farmer (Rockies): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 86 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 86 games (has homered in 8.1% of games) Yanquiel Fernandez (Rockies): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 33 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 33 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Tyler Freeman (Rockies): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 88 games (has homered in 2.3% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 88 games (has homered in 2.3% of games) Nico Hoerner (Cubs): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 131 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 131 games (has homered in 3.8% of games) Nico Hoerner (Cubs): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 131 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 131 games (has homered in 3.8% of games) Ryan Ritter (Rockies): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 42 games (has homered in 2.4% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 42 games (has homered in 2.4% of games) Adael Amador (Rockies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 38 games (has homered in 2.6% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 38 games (has homered in 2.6% of games) Willi Castro (Cubs): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 103 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 103 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Matt Shaw (Cubs): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 99 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 99 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Justin Turner (Cubs): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 66 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 66 games (has homered in 4.5% of games) Braxton Fulford (Rockies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 26 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 26 games (has homered in 3.8% of games) Jordan Beck (Rockies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 120 games (has homered in 9.2% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 120 games (has homered in 9.2% of games) Warming Bernabel (Rockies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 32 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

New York Yankees at Chicago White Sox

Aaron Judge (Yankees): +200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 42 HR in 126 games (has homered in 28.6% of games)

+200 to hit a HR | 42 HR in 126 games (has homered in 28.6% of games) Giancarlo Stanton (Yankees): +280 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 54 games (has homered in 29.6% of games)

+280 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 54 games (has homered in 29.6% of games) Paul Goldschmidt (Yankees): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 120 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 120 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Trent Grisham (Yankees): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 28 HR in 114 games (has homered in 21.1% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 28 HR in 114 games (has homered in 21.1% of games) Cody Bellinger (Yankees): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 26 HR in 126 games (has homered in 18.3% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 26 HR in 126 games (has homered in 18.3% of games) Colson Montgomery (White Sox): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 45 games (has homered in 31.1% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 45 games (has homered in 31.1% of games) Andrew Benintendi (White Sox): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 102 games (has homered in 13.7% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 102 games (has homered in 13.7% of games) Lenyn Sosa (White Sox): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 118 games (has homered in 12.7% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 118 games (has homered in 12.7% of games) Jazz Chisholm (Yankees): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 26 HR in 104 games (has homered in 22.1% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 26 HR in 104 games (has homered in 22.1% of games) Kyle Teel (White Sox): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 54 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 54 games (has homered in 7.4% of games) Brooks Baldwin (White Sox): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 85 games (has homered in 10.6% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 85 games (has homered in 10.6% of games) Mike Tauchman (White Sox): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 79 games (has homered in 10.1% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 79 games (has homered in 10.1% of games) Curtis Mead (White Sox): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 69 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 69 games (has homered in 4.3% of games) Jose Caballero (Yankees): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 91 games (has homered in 3.3% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 91 games (has homered in 3.3% of games) Chase Meidroth (White Sox): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 94 games (has homered in 3.2% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 94 games (has homered in 3.2% of games) Martín Pérez (White Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: HR in 0 games

+10000 to hit a HR | HR in 0 games Miguel Vargas (White Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 121 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 121 games (has homered in 10.7% of games) Anthony Volpe (Yankees): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 131 games (has homered in 13.7% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 131 games (has homered in 13.7% of games) Austin Wells (Yankees): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 100 games (has homered in 18% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 100 games (has homered in 18% of games) Ryan McMahon (Yankees): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 130 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 130 games (has homered in 13.8% of games) Luis Robert (White Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 107 games (has homered in 13.1% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 107 games (has homered in 13.1% of games) Michael A. Taylor (White Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 90 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)

St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds

Nolan Gorman (Cardinals): +320 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 88 games (has homered in 14.8% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 88 games (has homered in 14.8% of games) Willson Contreras (Cardinals): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 126 games (has homered in 15.9% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 126 games (has homered in 15.9% of games) Lars Nootbaar (Cardinals): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 109 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 109 games (has homered in 11.9% of games) Austin Hays (Reds): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 84 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 84 games (has homered in 10.7% of games) Elly De La Cruz (Reds): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 136 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 136 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Noelvi Marte (Reds): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 64 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 64 games (has homered in 18.8% of games) Iván Herrera (Cardinals): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 82 games (has homered in 11% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 82 games (has homered in 11% of games) Jordan Walker (Cardinals): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 84 games (has homered in 6% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 84 games (has homered in 6% of games) Will Banfield (Reds): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+600 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Cesar Prieto (Cardinals): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

+600 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Spencer Steer (Reds): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 124 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 124 games (has homered in 12.1% of games) TJ Friedl (Reds): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 126 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 126 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Nathan Church (Cardinals): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Thomas Saggese (Cardinals): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 57 games (has homered in 1.8% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 57 games (has homered in 1.8% of games) Matt McLain (Reds): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 120 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 120 games (has homered in 10% of games) Gavin Lux (Reds): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 117 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 117 games (has homered in 4.3% of games) Ke'Bryan Hayes (Reds): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 126 games (has homered in 4% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 126 games (has homered in 4% of games) Masyn Winn (Cardinals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 120 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 120 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Pedro Pages (Cardinals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 94 games (has homered in 11.7% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 94 games (has homered in 11.7% of games) Yohel Pozo (Cardinals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 58 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 58 games (has homered in 8.6% of games) Alec Burleson (Cardinals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 121 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 121 games (has homered in 13.2% of games) Miguel Andujar (Reds): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 81 games (has homered in 9.9% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 81 games (has homered in 9.9% of games) Santiago Espinal (Reds): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 100 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 100 games Jose Trevino (Reds): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 77 games (has homered in 5.1% of games)

Baltimore Orioles at San Francisco Giants

Rafael Devers (Giants): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 27 HR in 137 games (has homered in 17.5% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 27 HR in 137 games (has homered in 17.5% of games) Willy Adames (Giants): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 25 HR in 134 games (has homered in 15.7% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 25 HR in 134 games (has homered in 15.7% of games) Matt Chapman (Giants): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 103 games (has homered in 16.5% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 103 games (has homered in 16.5% of games) Heliot Ramos (Giants): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 132 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 132 games (has homered in 12.1% of games) Gunnar Henderson (Orioles): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 129 games (has homered in 12.4% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 129 games (has homered in 12.4% of games) Casey Schmitt (Giants): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 72 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 72 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Ryan Mountcastle (Orioles): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 71 games (has homered in 7% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 71 games (has homered in 7% of games) Colton Cowser (Orioles): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 69 games (has homered in 17.4% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 69 games (has homered in 17.4% of games) Samuel Basallo (Orioles): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Jackson Holliday (Orioles): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 127 games (has homered in 11% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 127 games (has homered in 11% of games) Coby Mayo (Orioles): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 61 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 61 games (has homered in 9.8% of games) Jeremiah Jackson (Orioles): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 25 games (has homered in 8% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 25 games (has homered in 8% of games) Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 128 games (has homered in 4.7% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 128 games (has homered in 4.7% of games) Dylan Beavers (Orioles): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Dominic Smith (Giants): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 54 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 54 games (has homered in 7.4% of games) Luis Matos (Giants): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 47 games (has homered in 17% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 47 games (has homered in 17% of games) Patrick Bailey (Giants): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 106 games (has homered in 1.9% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 106 games (has homered in 1.9% of games) Emmanuel Rivera (Orioles): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 28 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 28 games Adley Rutschman (Orioles): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 85 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 85 games (has homered in 9.4% of games) Justin Verlander (Giants): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: HR in 0 games

+10000 to hit a HR | HR in 0 games Dylan Carlson (Orioles): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 63 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 63 games (has homered in 9.5% of games) Jordan Westburg (Orioles): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 73 games (has homered in 19.2% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 73 games (has homered in 19.2% of games) Christian Koss (Giants): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 49 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 49 games (has homered in 5.9% of games) Wilmer Flores (Giants): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 111 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 111 games (has homered in 10.8% of games) Daniel Johnson (Orioles): +10000 to hit a HR

Tampa Bay Rays at Washington Nationals

Junior Caminero (Rays): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 39 HR in 129 games (has homered in 27.1% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 39 HR in 129 games (has homered in 27.1% of games) James Wood (Nationals): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 26 HR in 133 games (has homered in 18% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 26 HR in 133 games (has homered in 18% of games) Brandon Lowe (Rays): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 27 HR in 112 games (has homered in 23.2% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 27 HR in 112 games (has homered in 23.2% of games) Paul DeJong (Nationals): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 43 games (has homered in 14% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 43 games (has homered in 14% of games) Andres Chaparro (Nationals): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Dylan Crews (Nationals): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 60 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 60 games (has homered in 10% of games) Yandy Diaz (Rays): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 22 HR in 127 games (has homered in 15.7% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 22 HR in 127 games (has homered in 15.7% of games) C.J. Abrams (Nationals): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 120 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 120 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) CJ Stubbs (Nationals): +680 to hit a HR

+680 to hit a HR Josh Lowe (Rays): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 85 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 85 games (has homered in 9.4% of games) Daylen Lile (Nationals): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 65 games (has homered in 4.6% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 65 games (has homered in 4.6% of games) Carson Williams (Rays): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Brady House (Nationals): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 53 games (has homered in 1.9% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 53 games (has homered in 1.9% of games) Chandler Simpson (Rays): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 84 games

+1100 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 84 games Jake Mangum (Rays): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 91 games (has homered in 2.2% of games)

+1300 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 91 games (has homered in 2.2% of games) Jacob Young (Nationals): +1500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 92 games (has homered in 1.1% of games)

+1500 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 92 games (has homered in 1.1% of games) Tristan Peters (Rays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Josh Bell (Nationals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 117 games (has homered in 13.7% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 117 games (has homered in 13.7% of games) Trevor Williams (Nationals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: HR in 0 games

+10000 to hit a HR | HR in 0 games Ha-Seong Kim (Rays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Hunter Feduccia (Rays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 19 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 19 games Riley Adams (Nationals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 63 games (has homered in 12.7% of games)

Arizona Diamondbacks at Los Angeles Dodgers

Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +176 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 45 HR in 133 games (has homered in 31.6% of games)

+176 to hit a HR | 45 HR in 133 games (has homered in 31.6% of games) Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +182 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 45 HR in 133 games (has homered in 31.6% of games)

+182 to hit a HR | 45 HR in 133 games (has homered in 31.6% of games) Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 112 games (has homered in 17% of games)

+300 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 112 games (has homered in 17% of games) Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks): +310 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 28 HR in 118 games (has homered in 20.3% of games)

+310 to hit a HR | 28 HR in 118 games (has homered in 20.3% of games) Freddie Freeman (Dodgers): +320 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 122 games (has homered in 13.9% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 122 games (has homered in 13.9% of games) Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +320 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 112 games (has homered in 17% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 112 games (has homered in 17% of games) Ketel Marte (Diamondbacks): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 23 HR in 103 games (has homered in 19.4% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 23 HR in 103 games (has homered in 19.4% of games) Will Smith (Dodgers): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 106 games (has homered in 14.2% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 106 games (has homered in 14.2% of games) Ketel Marte (Diamondbacks): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 23 HR in 103 games (has homered in 19.4% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 23 HR in 103 games (has homered in 19.4% of games) Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 28 HR in 118 games (has homered in 20.3% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 28 HR in 118 games (has homered in 20.3% of games) Freddie Freeman (Dodgers): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 122 games (has homered in 13.9% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 122 games (has homered in 13.9% of games) Mookie Betts (Dodgers): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 125 games (has homered in 9.6% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 125 games (has homered in 9.6% of games) Mookie Betts (Dodgers): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 125 games (has homered in 9.6% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 125 games (has homered in 9.6% of games) Michael Conforto (Dodgers): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 117 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 117 games (has homered in 8.5% of games) Andy Pages (Dodgers): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 23 HR in 131 games (has homered in 16% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 23 HR in 131 games (has homered in 16% of games) Andy Pages (Dodgers): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 23 HR in 131 games (has homered in 16% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 23 HR in 131 games (has homered in 16% of games) Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (Diamondbacks): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 127 games (has homered in 14.2% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 127 games (has homered in 14.2% of games) Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (Diamondbacks): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 127 games (has homered in 14.2% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 127 games (has homered in 14.2% of games) Kiké Hernández (Dodgers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 69 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 69 games (has homered in 11.4% of games) Alex Freeland (Dodgers): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 26 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 26 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Blaze Alexander (Diamondbacks): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 44 games (has homered in 15.9% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 44 games (has homered in 15.9% of games) Gabriel Moreno (Diamondbacks): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 58 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 58 games (has homered in 12.1% of games) Blaze Alexander (Diamondbacks): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 44 games (has homered in 15.9% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 44 games (has homered in 15.9% of games) Adrian Del Castillo (Diamondbacks): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 26 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 26 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Alex Call (Dodgers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 85 games (has homered in 4.7% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 85 games (has homered in 4.7% of games) James McCann (Diamondbacks): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 28 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 28 games (has homered in 10.7% of games) Tyler Locklear (Diamondbacks): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Miguel Rojas (Dodgers): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 88 games (has homered in 6.8% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 88 games (has homered in 6.8% of games) Tyler Locklear (Diamondbacks): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 136 games (has homered in 11% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 136 games (has homered in 11% of games) Miguel Rojas (Dodgers): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 88 games (has homered in 6.8% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 88 games (has homered in 6.8% of games) Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 136 games (has homered in 11% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 136 games (has homered in 11% of games) Alek Thomas (Diamondbacks): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 112 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 112 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Ildemaro Vargas (Diamondbacks): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 17 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 17 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Jake McCarthy (Diamondbacks): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 45 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 45 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Max Muncy (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 89 games (has homered in 14.6% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 89 games (has homered in 14.6% of games) Ildemaro Vargas (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 17 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 17 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) James McCann (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 28 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 28 games (has homered in 10.7% of games) Adrian Del Castillo (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 26 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 26 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Will Smith (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 106 games (has homered in 14.2% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 106 games (has homered in 14.2% of games) Connor Kaiser (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Gabriel Moreno (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 58 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 58 games (has homered in 12.1% of games) Pavin Smith (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 86 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 86 games (has homered in 8.1% of games) Jake McCarthy (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 45 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 45 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Anthony DeSclafani (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: HR in 0 games

+10000 to hit a HR | HR in 0 games Kiké Hernández (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 69 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 69 games (has homered in 11.4% of games) Alek Thomas (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 112 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 112 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Clayton Kershaw (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: HR in 0 games

Detroit Tigers at Kansas City Royals

Riley Greene (Tigers): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 32 HR in 133 games (has homered in 21.1% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 32 HR in 133 games (has homered in 21.1% of games) Kerry Carpenter (Tigers): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 22 HR in 107 games (has homered in 17.8% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 22 HR in 107 games (has homered in 17.8% of games) Spencer Torkelson (Tigers): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 28 HR in 131 games (has homered in 21.4% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 28 HR in 131 games (has homered in 21.4% of games) Salvador Pérez (Royals): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 23 HR in 129 games (has homered in 15.5% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 23 HR in 129 games (has homered in 15.5% of games) Bobby Witt Jr. (Royals): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 134 games (has homered in 14.9% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 134 games (has homered in 14.9% of games) Randal Grichuk (Royals): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 95 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 95 games (has homered in 7.4% of games) Colt Keith (Tigers): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 121 games (has homered in 9.9% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 121 games (has homered in 9.9% of games) Gleyber Torres (Tigers): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 121 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 121 games (has homered in 10.7% of games) Jake Rogers (Tigers): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 38 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 38 games (has homered in 7.5% of games) Wenceel Perez (Tigers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 74 games (has homered in 14.9% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 74 games (has homered in 14.9% of games) Zach McKinstry (Tigers): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 122 games (has homered in 9% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 122 games (has homered in 9% of games) Jonathan India (Royals): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 124 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 124 games (has homered in 6.5% of games) Vinnie Pasquantino (Royals): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 28 HR in 134 games (has homered in 19.4% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 28 HR in 134 games (has homered in 19.4% of games) Trey Sweeney (Tigers): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 94 games (has homered in 6.4% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 94 games (has homered in 6.4% of games) Maikel Garcia (Royals): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 132 games (has homered in 10.6% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 132 games (has homered in 10.6% of games) Nick Loftin (Royals): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 55 games (has homered in 7.3% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 55 games (has homered in 7.3% of games) Luke Maile (Royals): +1500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+1500 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Tyler Tolbert (Royals): +1700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 24 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)

+1700 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 24 games (has homered in 4.2% of games) Jahmai Jones (Tigers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 52 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 52 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Andy Ibanez (Tigers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 65 games (has homered in 6.2% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 65 games (has homered in 6.2% of games) Dillon Dingler (Tigers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 105 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 105 games (has homered in 11.4% of games) Adam Frazier (Royals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 112 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 112 games (has homered in 4.5% of games) Javier Baez (Tigers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 109 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

Los Angeles Angels at Houston Astros

Yordan Alvarez (Astros): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 34 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 34 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Jo Adell (Angels): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 30 HR in 125 games (has homered in 20.8% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 30 HR in 125 games (has homered in 20.8% of games) Zach Neto (Angels): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 24 HR in 116 games (has homered in 19.8% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 24 HR in 116 games (has homered in 19.8% of games) Taylor Ward (Angels): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 30 HR in 133 games (has homered in 21.8% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 30 HR in 133 games (has homered in 21.8% of games) Logan O'Hoppe (Angels): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 103 games (has homered in 16.5% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 103 games (has homered in 16.5% of games) Christian Walker (Astros): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 129 games (has homered in 15.5% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 129 games (has homered in 15.5% of games) Yoan Moncada (Angels): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 64 games (has homered in 15.6% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 64 games (has homered in 15.6% of games) Jesus Sanchez (Astros): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 111 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 111 games (has homered in 10.8% of games) Niko Kavadas (Angels): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games

+750 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 8 games Carlos Correa (Astros): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 118 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 118 games (has homered in 8.5% of games) Yainer Diaz (Astros): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 118 games (has homered in 15.3% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 118 games (has homered in 15.3% of games) Jose Altuve (Astros): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 23 HR in 131 games (has homered in 15.3% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 23 HR in 131 games (has homered in 15.3% of games) Cam Smith (Astros): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 115 games (has homered in 5.2% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 115 games (has homered in 5.2% of games) Jeremy Pena (Astros): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 107 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 107 games (has homered in 12.1% of games) Christian Moore (Angels): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 36 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 36 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Mauricio Dubon (Astros): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 102 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)

+1400 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 102 games (has homered in 5.9% of games) Bryce Teodosio (Angels): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 24 games

+1400 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 24 games Nolan Schanuel (Angels): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 124 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 124 games (has homered in 8.1% of games) Cesar Salazar (Astros): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 8 games Victor Caratini (Astros): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 94 games (has homered in 11.7% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 94 games (has homered in 11.7% of games) Chas McCormick (Astros): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 48 games (has homered in 2% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 48 games (has homered in 2% of games) Travis d'Arnaud (Angels): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 62 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 62 games (has homered in 9.7% of games) Luis Rengifo (Angels): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 124 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)

Pittsburgh Pirates at Boston Red Sox

Jarren Duran (Red Sox): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 133 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 133 games (has homered in 9.8% of games) Alex Bregman (Red Sox): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 91 games (has homered in 16.5% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 91 games (has homered in 16.5% of games) Trevor Story (Red Sox): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 22 HR in 132 games (has homered in 15.9% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 22 HR in 132 games (has homered in 15.9% of games) Oneil Cruz (Pirates): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 113 games (has homered in 15% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 113 games (has homered in 15% of games) Roman Anthony (Red Sox): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 68 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 68 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Andrew McCutchen (Pirates): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 116 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 116 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Spencer Horwitz (Pirates): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 84 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 84 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Bryan Reynolds (Pirates): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 130 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 130 games (has homered in 10% of games) Tommy Pham (Pirates): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 95 games (has homered in 8.4% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 95 games (has homered in 8.4% of games) Henry Davis (Pirates): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 66 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 66 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Romy Gonzalez (Red Sox): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 72 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 72 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Carlos Narvaez (Red Sox): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 96 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 96 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Nick Gonzales (Pirates): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 72 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 72 games (has homered in 6.9% of games) Masataka Yoshida (Red Sox): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 34 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 34 games (has homered in 5.9% of games) Ceddanne Rafaela (Red Sox): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 127 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 127 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Jared Triolo (Pirates): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 75 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 75 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Isiah Kiner-Falefa (Pirates): +1700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 119 games (has homered in 0.8% of games)

+1700 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 119 games (has homered in 0.8% of games) Connor Wong (Red Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 46 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 46 games David Hamilton (Red Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 55 games (has homered in 7.3% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 55 games (has homered in 7.3% of games) Alexander Canario (Pirates): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 60 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 60 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Liover Peguero (Pirates): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 26 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 26 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Wilyer Abreu (Red Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 22 HR in 106 games (has homered in 17% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 22 HR in 106 games (has homered in 17% of games) Joey Bart (Pirates): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 77 games (has homered in 2.6% of games)

Texas Rangers at Athletics