Friday’s MLB Home Run Props - Aug. 29

Will Cal Raleigh or Eugenio Suárez hit a home run on Friday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on Aug. 29, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Seattle Mariners at Cleveland Guardians

Cal Raleigh (Mariners): +250 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 50 HR in 131 games (has homered in 31.3% of games)

+250 to hit a HR | 50 HR in 131 games (has homered in 31.3% of games) Eugenio Suárez (Mariners): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 42 HR in 131 games (has homered in 26% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 42 HR in 131 games (has homered in 26% of games) Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 25 HR in 132 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 25 HR in 132 games (has homered in 18.2% of games) Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 25 HR in 133 games (has homered in 17.3% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 25 HR in 133 games (has homered in 17.3% of games) Kyle Manzardo (Guardians): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 114 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 114 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) José Ramírez (Guardians): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 26 HR in 128 games (has homered in 18% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 26 HR in 128 games (has homered in 18% of games) Bo Naylor (Guardians): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 97 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 97 games (has homered in 11.3% of games) Jorge Polanco (Mariners): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 111 games (has homered in 16.2% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 111 games (has homered in 16.2% of games) Mitch Garver (Mariners): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 71 games (has homered in 9.9% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 71 games (has homered in 9.9% of games) Dominic Canzone (Mariners): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 60 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 60 games (has homered in 10% of games) Daniel Schneemann (Guardians): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 103 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 103 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Gabriel Arias (Guardians): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 104 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 104 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) J.P. Crawford (Mariners): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 129 games (has homered in 7% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 129 games (has homered in 7% of games) Brayan Rocchio (Guardians): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 81 games (has homered in 3.7% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 81 games (has homered in 3.7% of games) Nolan Jones (Guardians): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 110 games (has homered in 3.6% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 110 games (has homered in 3.6% of games) Steven Kwan (Guardians): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 126 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+1400 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 126 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Austin Hedges (Guardians): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 46 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 46 games (has homered in 6.1% of games) Angel Martinez (Guardians): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 109 games (has homered in 9.2% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 109 games (has homered in 9.2% of games) Victor Robles (Mariners): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 14 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 14 games Ben Williamson (Mariners): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 82 games (has homered in 1.2% of games)

Texas Rangers at Athletics

Nick Kurtz (Athletics): +240 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 27 HR in 93 games (has homered in 24.7% of games)

+240 to hit a HR | 27 HR in 93 games (has homered in 24.7% of games) Shea Langeliers (Athletics): +250 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 29 HR in 102 games (has homered in 26.5% of games)

+250 to hit a HR | 29 HR in 102 games (has homered in 26.5% of games) Brent Rooker (Athletics): +320 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 26 HR in 135 games (has homered in 18.5% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 26 HR in 135 games (has homered in 18.5% of games) Wyatt Langford (Rangers): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 113 games (has homered in 16.8% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 113 games (has homered in 16.8% of games) Adolis Garcia (Rangers): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 121 games (has homered in 14.9% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 121 games (has homered in 14.9% of games) Tyler Soderstrom (Athletics): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 23 HR in 133 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 23 HR in 133 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Kyle Higashioka (Rangers): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 75 games (has homered in 12% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 75 games (has homered in 12% of games) Josh Jung (Rangers): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 103 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 103 games (has homered in 10.7% of games) Lawrence Butler (Athletics): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 125 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 125 games (has homered in 12.8% of games) Jonah Heim (Rangers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 102 games (has homered in 7.8% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 102 games (has homered in 7.8% of games) Cody Freeman (Rangers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Ezequiel Duran (Rangers): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 55 games

+680 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 55 games Colby Thomas (Athletics): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 27 games (has homered in 14.8% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 27 games (has homered in 14.8% of games) Michael Helman (Rangers): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 10 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 10 games (has homered in 20% of games) Josh Smith (Rangers): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 118 games (has homered in 7.6% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 118 games (has homered in 7.6% of games) Jacob Wilson (Athletics): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 99 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 99 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Darell Hernaiz (Athletics): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 26 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 26 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Rowdy Tellez (Rangers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 88 games (has homered in 17% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 88 games (has homered in 17% of games) Brett Harris (Athletics): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 11 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 11 games Joc Pederson (Rangers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 72 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 72 games (has homered in 9.7% of games) Corey Seager (Rangers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 102 games (has homered in 18.6% of games)

St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds

Nolan Gorman (Cardinals): +260 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 86 games (has homered in 15.1% of games)

+260 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 86 games (has homered in 15.1% of games) Alec Burleson (Cardinals): +310 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 121 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)

+310 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 121 games (has homered in 13.2% of games) Lars Nootbaar (Cardinals): +330 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 107 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 107 games (has homered in 12.1% of games) Austin Hays (Reds): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 82 games (has homered in 11% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 82 games (has homered in 11% of games) Spencer Steer (Reds): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 122 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 122 games (has homered in 11.5% of games) Thomas Saggese (Cardinals): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 55 games (has homered in 1.8% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 55 games (has homered in 1.8% of games) Jordan Walker (Cardinals): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 82 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 82 games (has homered in 6.1% of games) Iván Herrera (Cardinals): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 80 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 80 games (has homered in 10% of games) Noelvi Marte (Reds): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 62 games (has homered in 17.7% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 62 games (has homered in 17.7% of games) Masyn Winn (Cardinals): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 118 games (has homered in 6.8% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 118 games (has homered in 6.8% of games) Pedro Pages (Cardinals): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 92 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 92 games (has homered in 9.8% of games) Jose Trevino (Reds): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 75 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 75 games (has homered in 5.3% of games) Miguel Andujar (Reds): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 79 games (has homered in 10.1% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 79 games (has homered in 10.1% of games) Elly De La Cruz (Reds): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 134 games (has homered in 12.7% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 134 games (has homered in 12.7% of games) Matt McLain (Reds): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 119 games (has homered in 9.2% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 119 games (has homered in 9.2% of games) Ke'Bryan Hayes (Reds): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 124 games (has homered in 3.2% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 124 games (has homered in 3.2% of games) Nathan Church (Cardinals): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) TJ Friedl (Reds): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 124 games (has homered in 7.3% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 124 games (has homered in 7.3% of games) Willson Contreras (Cardinals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 124 games (has homered in 15.3% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 124 games (has homered in 15.3% of games) Santiago Espinal (Reds): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 99 games

San Diego Padres at Minnesota Twins

Byron Buxton (Twins): +280 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 27 HR in 100 games (has homered in 24% of games)

+280 to hit a HR | 27 HR in 100 games (has homered in 24% of games) Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 131 games (has homered in 13% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 131 games (has homered in 13% of games) Matt Wallner (Twins): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 85 games (has homered in 22.4% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 85 games (has homered in 22.4% of games) Ryan Jeffers (Twins): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 104 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 104 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Gavin Sheets (Padres): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 117 games (has homered in 13.7% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 117 games (has homered in 13.7% of games) Royce Lewis (Twins): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 77 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 77 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Ryan O'Hearn (Padres): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 117 games (has homered in 13.7% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 117 games (has homered in 13.7% of games) Ramon Laureano (Padres): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 104 games (has homered in 19.2% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 104 games (has homered in 19.2% of games) Xander Bogaerts (Padres): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 131 games (has homered in 7.6% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 131 games (has homered in 7.6% of games) Trevor Larnach (Twins): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 118 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 118 games (has homered in 13.6% of games) Jake Cronenworth (Padres): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 108 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 108 games (has homered in 9.3% of games) Kody Clemens (Twins): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 88 games (has homered in 15.9% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 88 games (has homered in 15.9% of games) Brooks Lee (Twins): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 111 games (has homered in 11.7% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 111 games (has homered in 11.7% of games) Luke Keaschall (Twins): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 27 games (has homered in 14.8% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 27 games (has homered in 14.8% of games) Luis Arraez (Padres): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 128 games (has homered in 4.7% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 128 games (has homered in 4.7% of games) Freddy Fermin (Padres): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 81 games (has homered in 4.9% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 81 games (has homered in 4.9% of games) Edouard Julien (Twins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 45 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

Pittsburgh Pirates at Boston Red Sox

Roman Anthony (Red Sox): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 66 games (has homered in 10.6% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 66 games (has homered in 10.6% of games) Alex Bregman (Red Sox): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 89 games (has homered in 16.9% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 89 games (has homered in 16.9% of games) Bryan Reynolds (Pirates): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 128 games (has homered in 10.2% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 128 games (has homered in 10.2% of games) Trevor Story (Red Sox): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 22 HR in 130 games (has homered in 16.2% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 22 HR in 130 games (has homered in 16.2% of games) Jarren Duran (Red Sox): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 131 games (has homered in 9.9% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 131 games (has homered in 9.9% of games) Alexander Canario (Pirates): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 59 games (has homered in 6.8% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 59 games (has homered in 6.8% of games) Andrew McCutchen (Pirates): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 114 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 114 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) Tommy Pham (Pirates): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 93 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 93 games (has homered in 8.6% of games) Henry Davis (Pirates): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 65 games (has homered in 9.2% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 65 games (has homered in 9.2% of games) Nick Gonzales (Pirates): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 70 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 70 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Liover Peguero (Pirates): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 25 games (has homered in 8% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 25 games (has homered in 8% of games) Romy Gonzalez (Red Sox): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 70 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 70 games (has homered in 11.4% of games) Ceddanne Rafaela (Red Sox): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 125 games (has homered in 12% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 125 games (has homered in 12% of games) Jared Triolo (Pirates): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 73 games (has homered in 6.8% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 73 games (has homered in 6.8% of games) Masataka Yoshida (Red Sox): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 32 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 32 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Nick Sogard (Red Sox): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 17 games

+1100 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 17 games Connor Wong (Red Sox): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 45 games

+1200 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 45 games Isiah Kiner-Falefa (Pirates): +1700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 117 games (has homered in 0.9% of games)

+1700 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 117 games (has homered in 0.9% of games) Joey Bart (Pirates): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 75 games (has homered in 2.7% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 75 games (has homered in 2.7% of games) Wilyer Abreu (Red Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 22 HR in 106 games (has homered in 17% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 22 HR in 106 games (has homered in 17% of games) Carlos Narvaez (Red Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 95 games (has homered in 11.6% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 95 games (has homered in 11.6% of games) David Hamilton (Red Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 54 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)

Baltimore Orioles at San Francisco Giants

Rafael Devers (Giants): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 27 HR in 135 games (has homered in 17.8% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 27 HR in 135 games (has homered in 17.8% of games) Willy Adames (Giants): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 24 HR in 132 games (has homered in 15.2% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 24 HR in 132 games (has homered in 15.2% of games) Matt Chapman (Giants): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 101 games (has homered in 16.8% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 101 games (has homered in 16.8% of games) Ryan Mountcastle (Orioles): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 69 games (has homered in 5.8% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 69 games (has homered in 5.8% of games) Samuel Basallo (Orioles): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 10 games

+680 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 10 games Gunnar Henderson (Orioles): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 127 games (has homered in 12.6% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 127 games (has homered in 12.6% of games) Heliot Ramos (Giants): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 131 games (has homered in 12.2% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 131 games (has homered in 12.2% of games) Jeremiah Jackson (Orioles): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 23 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 23 games (has homered in 4.3% of games) Colton Cowser (Orioles): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 67 games (has homered in 17.9% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 67 games (has homered in 17.9% of games) Coby Mayo (Orioles): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 59 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 59 games (has homered in 8.5% of games) Casey Schmitt (Giants): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 70 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 70 games (has homered in 12.9% of games) Dominic Smith (Giants): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 53 games (has homered in 5.7% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 53 games (has homered in 5.7% of games) Jackson Holliday (Orioles): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 125 games (has homered in 11.2% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 125 games (has homered in 11.2% of games) Luis Matos (Giants): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 45 games (has homered in 15.6% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 45 games (has homered in 15.6% of games) Luis Vazquez (Orioles): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 5.9% of games) Dylan Carlson (Orioles): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 63 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 63 games (has homered in 9.5% of games) Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 126 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 126 games (has homered in 4.8% of games) Patrick Bailey (Giants): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 105 games (has homered in 1.9% of games)

+1400 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 105 games (has homered in 1.9% of games) Christian Koss (Giants): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 49 games (has homered in 6% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 49 games (has homered in 6% of games) Daniel Johnson (Orioles): +10000 to hit a HR

+10000 to hit a HR Wilmer Flores (Giants): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 110 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 110 games (has homered in 10.9% of games) Emmanuel Rivera (Orioles): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 27 games

Tampa Bay Rays at Washington Nationals

Junior Caminero (Rays): +300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 39 HR in 127 games (has homered in 27.6% of games)

+300 to hit a HR | 39 HR in 127 games (has homered in 27.6% of games) Yandy Diaz (Rays): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 22 HR in 125 games (has homered in 16% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 22 HR in 125 games (has homered in 16% of games) Christopher Morel (Rays): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 82 games (has homered in 11% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 82 games (has homered in 11% of games) Brandon Lowe (Rays): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 26 HR in 110 games (has homered in 22.7% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 26 HR in 110 games (has homered in 22.7% of games) James Wood (Nationals): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 26 HR in 131 games (has homered in 18.3% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 26 HR in 131 games (has homered in 18.3% of games) Paul DeJong (Nationals): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 41 games (has homered in 14.6% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 41 games (has homered in 14.6% of games) Josh Bell (Nationals): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 115 games (has homered in 13.9% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 115 games (has homered in 13.9% of games) Carson Williams (Rays): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games) Everson Pereira (Rays): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 11 games

+560 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 11 games C.J. Abrams (Nationals): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 118 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 118 games (has homered in 13.6% of games) Dylan Crews (Nationals): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 58 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 58 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Riley Adams (Nationals): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 61 games (has homered in 13.1% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 61 games (has homered in 13.1% of games) Luis Garcia (Nationals): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 115 games (has homered in 9.6% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 115 games (has homered in 9.6% of games) Josh Lowe (Rays): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 83 games (has homered in 8.4% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 83 games (has homered in 8.4% of games) Daylen Lile (Nationals): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 63 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 63 games (has homered in 4.8% of games) Robert Hassell III (Nationals): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 40 games (has homered in 5% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 40 games (has homered in 5% of games) Chandler Simpson (Rays): +2000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 82 games

+2000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 82 games Ha-Seong Kim (Rays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Jacob Young (Nationals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 92 games (has homered in 1.1% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 92 games (has homered in 1.1% of games) Hunter Feduccia (Rays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 18 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 18 games Jake Mangum (Rays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 90 games (has homered in 2.2% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 90 games (has homered in 2.2% of games) Brady House (Nationals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 52 games (has homered in 1.9% of games)

Los Angeles Angels at Houston Astros

Yordan Alvarez (Astros): +250 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 32 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+250 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 32 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Jo Adell (Angels): +330 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 30 HR in 123 games (has homered in 21.1% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 30 HR in 123 games (has homered in 21.1% of games) Christian Walker (Astros): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 127 games (has homered in 15.7% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 127 games (has homered in 15.7% of games) Taylor Ward (Angels): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 30 HR in 131 games (has homered in 22.1% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 30 HR in 131 games (has homered in 22.1% of games) Zach Neto (Angels): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 23 HR in 114 games (has homered in 19.3% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 23 HR in 114 games (has homered in 19.3% of games) Carlos Correa (Astros): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 116 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 116 games (has homered in 8.6% of games) Logan O'Hoppe (Angels): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 101 games (has homered in 16.8% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 101 games (has homered in 16.8% of games) Yainer Diaz (Astros): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 116 games (has homered in 15.5% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 116 games (has homered in 15.5% of games) Jose Altuve (Astros): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 23 HR in 129 games (has homered in 15.5% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 23 HR in 129 games (has homered in 15.5% of games) Yoan Moncada (Angels): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 62 games (has homered in 16.1% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 62 games (has homered in 16.1% of games) Jesus Sanchez (Astros): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 109 games (has homered in 11% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 109 games (has homered in 11% of games) Jeremy Pena (Astros): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 105 games (has homered in 12.4% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 105 games (has homered in 12.4% of games) Cam Smith (Astros): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 113 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 113 games (has homered in 5.3% of games) Niko Kavadas (Angels): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+680 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Christian Moore (Angels): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 35 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 35 games (has homered in 8.6% of games) Bryce Teodosio (Angels): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 22 games

+1060 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 22 games Mauricio Dubon (Astros): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 100 games (has homered in 6% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 100 games (has homered in 6% of games) Luis Rengifo (Angels): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 122 games (has homered in 4.9% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 122 games (has homered in 4.9% of games) Travis d'Arnaud (Angels): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 61 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 61 games (has homered in 9.8% of games) Chas McCormick (Astros): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 48 games (has homered in 2% of games)

New York Yankees at Chicago White Sox

Aaron Judge (Yankees): +215 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 41 HR in 124 games (has homered in 28.2% of games)

+215 to hit a HR | 41 HR in 124 games (has homered in 28.2% of games) Giancarlo Stanton (Yankees): +240 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 52 games (has homered in 30.8% of games)

+240 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 52 games (has homered in 30.8% of games) Jazz Chisholm (Yankees): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 26 HR in 102 games (has homered in 22.5% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 26 HR in 102 games (has homered in 22.5% of games) Trent Grisham (Yankees): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 27 HR in 112 games (has homered in 20.5% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 27 HR in 112 games (has homered in 20.5% of games) Cody Bellinger (Yankees): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 26 HR in 124 games (has homered in 18.5% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 26 HR in 124 games (has homered in 18.5% of games) Andrew Benintendi (White Sox): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 100 games (has homered in 14% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 100 games (has homered in 14% of games) Ryan McMahon (Yankees): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 128 games (has homered in 14.1% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 128 games (has homered in 14.1% of games) Michael A. Taylor (White Sox): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 89 games (has homered in 9% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 89 games (has homered in 9% of games) Paul Goldschmidt (Yankees): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 119 games (has homered in 8.4% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 119 games (has homered in 8.4% of games) Lenyn Sosa (White Sox): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 116 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 116 games (has homered in 12.9% of games) Korey Lee (White Sox): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Anthony Volpe (Yankees): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 129 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 129 games (has homered in 13.2% of games) Brooks Baldwin (White Sox): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 83 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 83 games (has homered in 10.8% of games) Curtis Mead (White Sox): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 67 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 67 games (has homered in 4.5% of games) Mike Tauchman (White Sox): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 78 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 78 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Chase Meidroth (White Sox): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 92 games (has homered in 3.3% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 92 games (has homered in 3.3% of games) Kyle Teel (White Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 53 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 53 games (has homered in 7.5% of games) Jasson Domínguez (Yankees): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 105 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 105 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Colson Montgomery (White Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 43 games (has homered in 32.6% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 43 games (has homered in 32.6% of games) Austin Wells (Yankees): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 98 games (has homered in 17.3% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 98 games (has homered in 17.3% of games) Miguel Vargas (White Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 121 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)

Miami Marlins at New York Mets

Pete Alonso (Mets): +280 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 30 HR in 134 games (has homered in 19.4% of games)

+280 to hit a HR | 30 HR in 134 games (has homered in 19.4% of games) Juan Soto (Mets): +300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 32 HR in 132 games (has homered in 21.2% of games)

+300 to hit a HR | 32 HR in 132 games (has homered in 21.2% of games) Francisco Lindor (Mets): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 25 HR in 132 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 25 HR in 132 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Mark Vientos (Mets): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 94 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 94 games (has homered in 12.8% of games) Agustin Ramirez (Marlins): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 108 games (has homered in 13.9% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 108 games (has homered in 13.9% of games) Brandon Nimmo (Mets): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 127 games (has homered in 13.4% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 127 games (has homered in 13.4% of games) Brett Baty (Mets): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 103 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 103 games (has homered in 13.6% of games) Connor Norby (Marlins): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 71 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 71 games (has homered in 8.5% of games) Heriberto Hernandez (Marlins): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 59 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 59 games (has homered in 11.9% of games) Starling Marte (Mets): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 77 games (has homered in 10.4% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 77 games (has homered in 10.4% of games) Luis Torrens (Mets): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 77 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 77 games (has homered in 3.8% of games) Jakob Marsee (Marlins): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 27 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 27 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Max Acosta (Marlins): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 8 games (has homered in 37.5% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 8 games (has homered in 37.5% of games) Otto Lopez (Marlins): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 115 games (has homered in 9.6% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 115 games (has homered in 9.6% of games) Tyrone Taylor (Mets): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 95 games (has homered in 2.1% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 95 games (has homered in 2.1% of games) Xavier Edwards (Marlins): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 117 games (has homered in 1.7% of games)

+1300 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 117 games (has homered in 1.7% of games) Liam Hicks (Marlins): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 98 games (has homered in 4.1% of games)

+1300 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 98 games (has homered in 4.1% of games) Dane Myers (Marlins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 96 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 96 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Ronny Mauricio (Mets): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 49 games (has homered in 12.2% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 49 games (has homered in 12.2% of games) Jeff McNeil (Mets): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 97 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 97 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Hayden Senger (Mets): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 23 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 23 games Javier Sanoja (Marlins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 90 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)

Arizona Diamondbacks at Los Angeles Dodgers

Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +172 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 45 HR in 131 games (has homered in 32.1% of games)

+172 to hit a HR | 45 HR in 131 games (has homered in 32.1% of games) Ketel Marte (Diamondbacks): +285 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 23 HR in 101 games (has homered in 19.8% of games)

+285 to hit a HR | 23 HR in 101 games (has homered in 19.8% of games) Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 110 games (has homered in 17.3% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 110 games (has homered in 17.3% of games) Freddie Freeman (Dodgers): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 120 games (has homered in 14.2% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 120 games (has homered in 14.2% of games) Will Smith (Dodgers): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 104 games (has homered in 14.4% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 104 games (has homered in 14.4% of games) Andy Pages (Dodgers): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 23 HR in 129 games (has homered in 16.3% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 23 HR in 129 games (has homered in 16.3% of games) Michael Conforto (Dodgers): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 116 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 116 games (has homered in 8.6% of games) Mookie Betts (Dodgers): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 123 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 123 games (has homered in 9.8% of games) Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 27 HR in 116 games (has homered in 19.8% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 27 HR in 116 games (has homered in 19.8% of games) Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (Diamondbacks): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 125 games (has homered in 14.4% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 125 games (has homered in 14.4% of games) Alex Freeland (Dodgers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 25 games (has homered in 8% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 25 games (has homered in 8% of games) Blaze Alexander (Diamondbacks): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 42 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 42 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Gabriel Moreno (Diamondbacks): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 56 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 56 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Miguel Rojas (Dodgers): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 86 games (has homered in 7% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 86 games (has homered in 7% of games) Tyler Locklear (Diamondbacks): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 22 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 22 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 134 games (has homered in 11.2% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 134 games (has homered in 11.2% of games) Ildemaro Vargas (Diamondbacks): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Alek Thomas (Diamondbacks): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 111 games (has homered in 7.2% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 111 games (has homered in 7.2% of games) James McCann (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 28 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 28 games (has homered in 10.7% of games) Connor Kaiser (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Adrian Del Castillo (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 26 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 26 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Kiké Hernández (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 67 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

Milwaukee Brewers at Toronto Blue Jays

George Springer (Blue Jays): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 24 HR in 110 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 24 HR in 110 games (has homered in 18.2% of games) Daulton Varsho (Blue Jays): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 43 games (has homered in 30.2% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 43 games (has homered in 30.2% of games) Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 128 games (has homered in 16.4% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 128 games (has homered in 16.4% of games) Andrew Vaughn (Brewers): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 90 games (has homered in 15.6% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 90 games (has homered in 15.6% of games) William Contreras (Brewers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 129 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 129 games (has homered in 10.9% of games) Christian Yelich (Brewers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 26 HR in 128 games (has homered in 18% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 26 HR in 128 games (has homered in 18% of games) Davis Schneider (Blue Jays): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 59 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 59 games (has homered in 11.9% of games) Bo Bichette (Blue Jays): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 131 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 131 games (has homered in 11.5% of games) Addison Barger (Blue Jays): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 107 games (has homered in 16.8% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 107 games (has homered in 16.8% of games) Alejandro Kirk (Blue Jays): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 107 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 107 games (has homered in 9.3% of games) Brice Turang (Brewers): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 128 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 128 games (has homered in 10.9% of games) Caleb Durbin (Brewers): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 109 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 109 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Sal Frelick (Brewers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 117 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 117 games (has homered in 8.5% of games) Blake Perkins (Brewers): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 30 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 30 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Andrés Giménez (Blue Jays): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 73 games (has homered in 9.6% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 73 games (has homered in 9.6% of games) Andruw Monasterio (Brewers): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 35 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 35 games (has homered in 8.6% of games) Isaac Collins (Brewers): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 106 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 106 games (has homered in 7.5% of games) Nathan Lukes (Blue Jays): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 104 games (has homered in 9.6% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 104 games (has homered in 9.6% of games) Tyler Heineman (Blue Jays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 45 games (has homered in 6.4% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 45 games (has homered in 6.4% of games) Ernie Clement (Blue Jays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 124 games (has homered in 7.3% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 124 games (has homered in 7.3% of games) Anthony Seigler (Brewers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 31 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 31 games Brandon Lockridge (Brewers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 51 games

Detroit Tigers at Kansas City Royals

Kerry Carpenter (Tigers): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 22 HR in 105 games (has homered in 18.1% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 22 HR in 105 games (has homered in 18.1% of games) Bobby Witt Jr. (Royals): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 132 games (has homered in 14.4% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 132 games (has homered in 14.4% of games) Salvador Pérez (Royals): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 23 HR in 127 games (has homered in 15.7% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 23 HR in 127 games (has homered in 15.7% of games) Spencer Torkelson (Tigers): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 28 HR in 129 games (has homered in 21.7% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 28 HR in 129 games (has homered in 21.7% of games) Riley Greene (Tigers): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 32 HR in 131 games (has homered in 21.4% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 32 HR in 131 games (has homered in 21.4% of games) Vinnie Pasquantino (Royals): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 28 HR in 132 games (has homered in 19.7% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 28 HR in 132 games (has homered in 19.7% of games) Mike Yastrzemski (Royals): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 119 games (has homered in 11.7% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 119 games (has homered in 11.7% of games) Colt Keith (Tigers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 119 games (has homered in 10.1% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 119 games (has homered in 10.1% of games) Dillon Dingler (Tigers): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 103 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 103 games (has homered in 10.7% of games) Wenceel Perez (Tigers): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 72 games (has homered in 15.3% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 72 games (has homered in 15.3% of games) Jonathan India (Royals): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 123 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 123 games (has homered in 6.5% of games) Gleyber Torres (Tigers): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 119 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 119 games (has homered in 10.9% of games) Maikel Garcia (Royals): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 130 games (has homered in 9.2% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 130 games (has homered in 9.2% of games) Michael Massey (Royals): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 58 games (has homered in 3.4% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 58 games (has homered in 3.4% of games) Trey Sweeney (Tigers): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 93 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 93 games (has homered in 6.5% of games) Zach McKinstry (Tigers): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 120 games (has homered in 9.2% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 120 games (has homered in 9.2% of games) Adam Frazier (Royals): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 110 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 110 games (has homered in 4.5% of games) Kyle Isbel (Royals): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 110 games (has homered in 3.6% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 110 games (has homered in 3.6% of games) Javier Baez (Tigers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 108 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

Atlanta Braves at Philadelphia Phillies

Kyle Schwarber (Phillies): +186 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 49 HR in 134 games (has homered in 32.1% of games)

+186 to hit a HR | 49 HR in 134 games (has homered in 32.1% of games) Bryce Harper (Phillies): +285 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 22 HR in 106 games (has homered in 18.9% of games)

+285 to hit a HR | 22 HR in 106 games (has homered in 18.9% of games) Ronald Acuna (Braves): +320 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 68 games (has homered in 20.6% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 68 games (has homered in 20.6% of games) Matt Olson (Braves): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 134 games (has homered in 15.7% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 134 games (has homered in 15.7% of games) Sean Murphy (Braves): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 88 games (has homered in 15.9% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 88 games (has homered in 15.9% of games) Ozzie Albies (Braves): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 134 games (has homered in 9% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 134 games (has homered in 9% of games) Marcell Ozuna (Braves): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 122 games (has homered in 15.6% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 122 games (has homered in 15.6% of games) Jurickson Profar (Braves): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 54 games (has homered in 18.5% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 54 games (has homered in 18.5% of games) Trea Turner (Phillies): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 132 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 132 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Max Kepler (Phillies): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 108 games (has homered in 13% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 108 games (has homered in 13% of games) Nick Castellanos (Phillies): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 127 games (has homered in 12.6% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 127 games (has homered in 12.6% of games) Brandon Marsh (Phillies): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 104 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 104 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Michael Harris II (Braves): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 131 games (has homered in 13% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 131 games (has homered in 13% of games) Alec Bohm (Phillies): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 103 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 103 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Bryson Stott (Phillies): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 119 games (has homered in 7.6% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 119 games (has homered in 7.6% of games) Rafael Marchan (Phillies): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 31 games (has homered in 3.2% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 31 games (has homered in 3.2% of games) Nick Allen (Braves): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 121 games

+1100 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 121 games Ignacio Alvarez (Braves): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 31 games

+1100 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 31 games Harrison Bader (Phillies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 110 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 110 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) J.T. Realmuto (Phillies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 111 games (has homered in 9.9% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 111 games (has homered in 9.9% of games) Edmundo Sosa (Phillies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 71 games (has homered in 9.9% of games)

Chicago Cubs at Colorado Rockies