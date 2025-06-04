Wednesday’s MLB Home Run Props - June 4

Will Corey Seager or Jake Burger hit a home run on Wednesday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on June 4, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Texas Rangers at Tampa Bay Rays

Corey Seager (Rangers): +300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 31 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)

+300 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 31 games (has homered in 12.9% of games) Jake Burger (Rangers): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 50 games (has homered in 12% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 50 games (has homered in 12% of games) Wyatt Langford (Rangers): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 51 games (has homered in 21.6% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 51 games (has homered in 21.6% of games) Junior Caminero (Rays): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 56 games (has homered in 23.2% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 56 games (has homered in 23.2% of games) Brandon Lowe (Rays): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 55 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 55 games (has homered in 18.2% of games) Jonathan Aranda (Rays): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 55 games (has homered in 12.7% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 55 games (has homered in 12.7% of games) Josh Lowe (Rays): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 17 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 17 games (has homered in 17.6% of games) Kyle Higashioka (Rangers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 30 games (has homered in 3.3% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 30 games (has homered in 3.3% of games) Danny Jansen (Rays): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 41 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 41 games (has homered in 9.8% of games) Josh Jung (Rangers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 52 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 52 games (has homered in 11.5% of games) Marcus Semien (Rangers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 60 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 60 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Yandy Diaz (Rays): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 56 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 56 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Kameron Misner (Rays): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 52 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 52 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Evan Carter (Rangers): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Josh Smith (Rangers): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 50 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 50 games (has homered in 10% of games) Jose Caballero (Rays): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 43 games (has homered in 4.7% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 43 games (has homered in 4.7% of games) Alejandro Osuna (Rangers): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games

+1100 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 8 games Jake Mangum (Rays): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 25 games (has homered in 4% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 25 games (has homered in 4% of games) Adolis Garcia (Rangers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 57 games (has homered in 12.3% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 57 games (has homered in 12.3% of games) Chandler Simpson (Rays): +10000 to hit a HR

+10000 to hit a HR Jonah Heim (Rangers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 47 games (has homered in 10.6% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 47 games (has homered in 10.6% of games) Sam Haggerty (Rangers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)

Philadelphia Phillies at Toronto Blue Jays

Kyle Schwarber (Phillies): +230 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 60 games (has homered in 30% of games)

+230 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 60 games (has homered in 30% of games) Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays): +330 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 60 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 60 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Bryce Harper (Phillies): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 55 games (has homered in 16.4% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 55 games (has homered in 16.4% of games) George Springer (Blue Jays): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 54 games (has homered in 13% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 54 games (has homered in 13% of games) Addison Barger (Blue Jays): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 39 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 39 games (has homered in 15.4% of games) J.T. Realmuto (Phillies): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 50 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 50 games (has homered in 10% of games) Max Kepler (Phillies): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 54 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 54 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Bo Bichette (Blue Jays): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 60 games (has homered in 11.7% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 60 games (has homered in 11.7% of games) Trea Turner (Phillies): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 58 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 58 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Nick Castellanos (Phillies): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 60 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 60 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Alejandro Kirk (Blue Jays): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 48 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 48 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Alec Bohm (Phillies): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 57 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 57 games (has homered in 8.8% of games) Bryson Stott (Phillies): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 53 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 53 games (has homered in 7.5% of games) Brandon Marsh (Phillies): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 38 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 38 games (has homered in 5.3% of games) Alan Roden (Blue Jays): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 28 games (has homered in 3.6% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 28 games (has homered in 3.6% of games) Ernie Clement (Blue Jays): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 53 games (has homered in 5.7% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 53 games (has homered in 5.7% of games) Nathan Lukes (Blue Jays): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 42 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 42 games (has homered in 9.5% of games) Andrés Giménez (Blue Jays): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 36 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 36 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Myles Straw (Blue Jays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 36 games (has homered in 2.8% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 36 games (has homered in 2.8% of games) Daulton Varsho (Blue Jays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 23 games (has homered in 30.4% of games)

Los Angeles Angels at Boston Red Sox

Mike Trout (Angels): +255 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 34 games (has homered in 23.5% of games)

+255 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 34 games (has homered in 23.5% of games) Taylor Ward (Angels): +330 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 59 games (has homered in 25.4% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 59 games (has homered in 25.4% of games) Logan O'Hoppe (Angels): +330 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 52 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 52 games (has homered in 25% of games) Zach Neto (Angels): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 42 games (has homered in 23.8% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 42 games (has homered in 23.8% of games) Jorge Soler (Angels): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 56 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 56 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Rafael Devers (Red Sox): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 63 games (has homered in 17.5% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 63 games (has homered in 17.5% of games) Jo Adell (Angels): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 50 games (has homered in 14% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 50 games (has homered in 14% of games) Wilyer Abreu (Red Sox): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 59 games (has homered in 18.6% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 59 games (has homered in 18.6% of games) Jarren Duran (Red Sox): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 62 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 62 games (has homered in 6.5% of games) Carlos Narvaez (Red Sox): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 46 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 46 games (has homered in 10.9% of games) Trevor Story (Red Sox): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 58 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 58 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Abraham Toro (Red Sox): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 20 games (has homered in 15% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 20 games (has homered in 15% of games) Chris Taylor (Angels): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 20 games

+870 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 20 games Ceddanne Rafaela (Red Sox): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 55 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 55 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Luis Rengifo (Angels): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 55 games (has homered in 1.8% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 55 games (has homered in 1.8% of games) Nolan Schanuel (Angels): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 58 games (has homered in 5.2% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 58 games (has homered in 5.2% of games) Kristian Campbell (Red Sox): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 54 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 54 games (has homered in 9.3% of games) Marcelo Mayer (Red Sox): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games

+1000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 8 games Connor Wong (Red Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 19 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 19 games Yoan Moncada (Angels): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 30 games (has homered in 20% of games)

Kansas City Royals at St. Louis Cardinals

Bobby Witt Jr. (Royals): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 61 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 61 games (has homered in 11.5% of games) Vinnie Pasquantino (Royals): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 60 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 60 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Salvador Pérez (Royals): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 57 games (has homered in 7% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 57 games (has homered in 7% of games) Willson Contreras (Cardinals): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 56 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 56 games (has homered in 10.7% of games) Nolan Arenado (Cardinals): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 55 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 55 games (has homered in 10.9% of games) Masyn Winn (Cardinals): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 47 games (has homered in 10.6% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 47 games (has homered in 10.6% of games) Lars Nootbaar (Cardinals): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 58 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 58 games (has homered in 13.8% of games) Jac Caglianone (Royals): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

+630 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Iván Herrera (Cardinals): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 28 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 28 games (has homered in 10.7% of games) Pedro Pages (Cardinals): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 40 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 40 games (has homered in 10% of games) Brendan Donovan (Cardinals): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 57 games (has homered in 7% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 57 games (has homered in 7% of games) Jonathan India (Royals): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 54 games (has homered in 1.9% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 54 games (has homered in 1.9% of games) Alec Burleson (Cardinals): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 49 games (has homered in 10.2% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 49 games (has homered in 10.2% of games) Nick Loftin (Royals): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Drew Waters (Royals): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 45 games (has homered in 2.2% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 45 games (has homered in 2.2% of games) Maikel Garcia (Royals): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 58 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 58 games (has homered in 6.9% of games) Kyle Isbel (Royals): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 48 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+1300 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 48 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Victor Scott II (Cardinals): +1500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 56 games (has homered in 3.6% of games)

+1500 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 56 games (has homered in 3.6% of games) Michael Massey (Royals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 52 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 52 games (has homered in 3.8% of games) Ryan Vilade (Cardinals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Jordan Walker (Cardinals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 45 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

Houston Astros at Pittsburgh Pirates

Oneil Cruz (Pirates): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 53 games (has homered in 20.8% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 53 games (has homered in 20.8% of games) Christian Walker (Astros): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 58 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 58 games (has homered in 13.8% of games) Isaac Paredes (Astros): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 59 games (has homered in 18.6% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 59 games (has homered in 18.6% of games) Yainer Diaz (Astros): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 53 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 53 games (has homered in 13.2% of games) Jeremy Pena (Astros): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 60 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 60 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Jose Altuve (Astros): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 58 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 58 games (has homered in 12.1% of games) Bryan Reynolds (Pirates): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 58 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 58 games (has homered in 12.1% of games) Alexander Canario (Pirates): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 35 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 35 games (has homered in 8.6% of games) Andrew McCutchen (Pirates): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 53 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 53 games (has homered in 9.4% of games) Victor Caratini (Astros): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 37 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 37 games (has homered in 8.1% of games) Henry Davis (Pirates): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 22 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 22 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Spencer Horwitz (Pirates): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Ke'Bryan Hayes (Pirates): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 56 games (has homered in 1.8% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 56 games (has homered in 1.8% of games) Jake Meyers (Astros): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 53 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 53 games (has homered in 3.8% of games) Nick Gonzales (Pirates): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 2 games (has homered in 50% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 2 games (has homered in 50% of games) Cam Smith (Astros): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 47 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 47 games (has homered in 4.3% of games) Isiah Kiner-Falefa (Pirates): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 49 games (has homered in 2% of games)

+1300 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 49 games (has homered in 2% of games) Adam Frazier (Pirates): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 55 games (has homered in 5.5% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 55 games (has homered in 5.5% of games) Mauricio Dubon (Astros): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 32 games (has homered in 3.1% of games)

Chicago Cubs at Washington Nationals

Seiya Suzuki (Cubs): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 56 games (has homered in 21.4% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 56 games (has homered in 21.4% of games) Carson Kelly (Cubs): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 37 games (has homered in 18.9% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 37 games (has homered in 18.9% of games) James Wood (Nationals): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 60 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 60 games (has homered in 25% of games) Dansby Swanson (Cubs): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 60 games (has homered in 18.3% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 60 games (has homered in 18.3% of games) C.J. Abrams (Nationals): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 47 games (has homered in 14.9% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 47 games (has homered in 14.9% of games) Pete Crow-Armstrong (Cubs): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 60 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 60 games (has homered in 20% of games) Ian Happ (Cubs): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 51 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 51 games (has homered in 5.9% of games) Riley Adams (Nationals): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 12 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 12 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Nathaniel Lowe (Nationals): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 60 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 60 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Alex Call (Nationals): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 36 games

+800 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 36 games Amed Rosario (Nationals): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Justin Turner (Cubs): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 35 games (has homered in 2.9% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 35 games (has homered in 2.9% of games) Daylen Lile (Nationals): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 10 games

+830 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 10 games Jon Berti (Cubs): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 28 games

+870 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 28 games Nasim Nunez (Nationals): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 14 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 14 games Matt Shaw (Cubs): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 31 games (has homered in 3.2% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 31 games (has homered in 3.2% of games) Nico Hoerner (Cubs): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 56 games

+1100 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 56 games Robert Hassell III (Nationals): +1500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+1500 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Kyle Tucker (Cubs): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 59 games (has homered in 20.3% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 59 games (has homered in 20.3% of games) Michael Busch (Cubs): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 56 games (has homered in 16.1% of games)

Arizona Diamondbacks at Atlanta Braves

Matt Olson (Braves): +320 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 59 games (has homered in 20.3% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 59 games (has homered in 20.3% of games) Austin Riley (Braves): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 59 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 59 games (has homered in 13.6% of games) Ketel Marte (Diamondbacks): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 34 games (has homered in 20.6% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 34 games (has homered in 20.6% of games) Ronald Acuna (Braves): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 10 games (has homered in 30% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 10 games (has homered in 30% of games) Marcell Ozuna (Braves): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 56 games (has homered in 17.9% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 56 games (has homered in 17.9% of games) Sean Murphy (Braves): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 37 games (has homered in 21.6% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 37 games (has homered in 21.6% of games) Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 58 games (has homered in 24.1% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 58 games (has homered in 24.1% of games) Eugenio Suárez (Diamondbacks): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 60 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 60 games (has homered in 20% of games) Randal Grichuk (Diamondbacks): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 38 games (has homered in 7.9% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 38 games (has homered in 7.9% of games) Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (Diamondbacks): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 55 games (has homered in 14.5% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 55 games (has homered in 14.5% of games) Ozzie Albies (Braves): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 59 games (has homered in 10.2% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 59 games (has homered in 10.2% of games) Michael Harris II (Braves): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 59 games (has homered in 5.1% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 59 games (has homered in 5.1% of games) Gabriel Moreno (Diamondbacks): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 46 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 46 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Josh Naylor (Diamondbacks): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 59 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 59 games (has homered in 11.9% of games) Tim Tawa (Diamondbacks): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 35 games (has homered in 17.1% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 35 games (has homered in 17.1% of games) Alex Verdugo (Braves): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 36 games

+1060 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 36 games Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks): +1500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 59 games (has homered in 10.2% of games)

+1500 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 59 games (has homered in 10.2% of games) Nick Allen (Braves): +3000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 48 games

+3000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 48 games Alek Thomas (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 47 games (has homered in 2.1% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 47 games (has homered in 2.1% of games) Drake Baldwin (Braves): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 36 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 36 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Pavin Smith (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 54 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)

San Diego Padres at San Francisco Giants

Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 58 games (has homered in 20.7% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 58 games (has homered in 20.7% of games) Matt Chapman (Giants): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 60 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 60 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Heliot Ramos (Giants): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 59 games (has homered in 18.6% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 59 games (has homered in 18.6% of games) Manny Machado (Padres): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 59 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 59 games (has homered in 11.9% of games) Willy Adames (Giants): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 61 games (has homered in 6.6% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 61 games (has homered in 6.6% of games) Jackson Merrill (Padres): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 34 games (has homered in 14.7% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 34 games (has homered in 14.7% of games) Wilmer Flores (Giants): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 60 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 60 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Mike Yastrzemski (Giants): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 56 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 56 games (has homered in 8.9% of games) Tyler Fitzgerald (Giants): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 40 games (has homered in 5% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 40 games (has homered in 5% of games) Gavin Sheets (Padres): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 55 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 55 games (has homered in 18.2% of games) Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 59 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 59 games (has homered in 8.5% of games) LaMonte Wade (Giants): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 49 games (has homered in 2% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 49 games (has homered in 2% of games) Patrick Bailey (Giants): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 50 games (has homered in 2% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 50 games (has homered in 2% of games) Martin Maldonado (Padres): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 31 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 31 games (has homered in 6.5% of games) Xander Bogaerts (Padres): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 59 games (has homered in 5.1% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 59 games (has homered in 5.1% of games) Jake Cronenworth (Padres): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 35 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 35 games (has homered in 11.4% of games) Luis Arraez (Padres): +1700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 53 games (has homered in 5.7% of games)

+1700 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 53 games (has homered in 5.7% of games) José Iglesias (Padres): +2500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 38 games

+2500 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 38 games Luis Campusano (Padres): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

Baltimore Orioles at Seattle Mariners

Cal Raleigh (Mariners): +240 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 23 HR in 59 games (has homered in 32.2% of games)

+240 to hit a HR | 23 HR in 59 games (has homered in 32.2% of games) Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +370 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 58 games (has homered in 17.2% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 58 games (has homered in 17.2% of games) Gunnar Henderson (Orioles): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 52 games (has homered in 13.5% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 52 games (has homered in 13.5% of games) Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 57 games (has homered in 12.3% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 57 games (has homered in 12.3% of games) Dylan Moore (Mariners): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 43 games (has homered in 16.3% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 43 games (has homered in 16.3% of games) Mitch Garver (Mariners): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 37 games (has homered in 2.7% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 37 games (has homered in 2.7% of games) Colton Cowser (Orioles): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 5 games (has homered in 40% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 5 games (has homered in 40% of games) Heston Kjerstad (Orioles): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 49 games (has homered in 8.2% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 49 games (has homered in 8.2% of games) Adley Rutschman (Orioles): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 54 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 54 games (has homered in 7.4% of games) Ryan O'Hearn (Orioles): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 50 games (has homered in 18% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 50 games (has homered in 18% of games) Jackson Holliday (Orioles): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 53 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 53 games (has homered in 11.3% of games) J.P. Crawford (Mariners): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 56 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 56 games (has homered in 8.9% of games) Ramón Urías (Orioles): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 39 games (has homered in 5.1% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 39 games (has homered in 5.1% of games) Dylan Carlson (Orioles): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 18 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 18 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Ben Williamson (Mariners): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 41 games (has homered in 2.4% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 41 games (has homered in 2.4% of games) Coby Mayo (Orioles): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games Leody Taveras (Mariners): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 50 games (has homered in 6% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 50 games (has homered in 6% of games) Dónovan Solano (Mariners): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 32 games

+1000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 32 games Cedric Mullins (Orioles): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 49 games (has homered in 18.4% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 49 games (has homered in 18.4% of games) Ryan Mountcastle (Orioles): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 51 games (has homered in 3.9% of games)

Cleveland Guardians at New York Yankees

Aaron Judge (Yankees): +200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 59 games (has homered in 28.8% of games)

+200 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 59 games (has homered in 28.8% of games) Trent Grisham (Yankees): +320 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 49 games (has homered in 22.4% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 49 games (has homered in 22.4% of games) Ben Rice (Yankees): +330 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 50 games (has homered in 22% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 50 games (has homered in 22% of games) Austin Wells (Yankees): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 48 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 48 games (has homered in 18.8% of games) José Ramírez (Guardians): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 57 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 57 games (has homered in 15.8% of games) Jazz Chisholm (Yankees): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 31 games (has homered in 22.6% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 31 games (has homered in 22.6% of games) Cody Bellinger (Yankees): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 54 games (has homered in 14.8% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 54 games (has homered in 14.8% of games) Carlos Santana (Guardians): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 55 games (has homered in 12.7% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 55 games (has homered in 12.7% of games) Bo Naylor (Guardians): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 45 games (has homered in 15.6% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 45 games (has homered in 15.6% of games) Will Wilson (Guardians): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 19 games

+600 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 19 games Paul Goldschmidt (Yankees): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 58 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 58 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Daniel Schneemann (Guardians): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 46 games (has homered in 13% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 46 games (has homered in 13% of games) Angel Martinez (Guardians): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 45 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 45 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Nolan Jones (Guardians): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 53 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 53 games (has homered in 3.8% of games) Gabriel Arias (Guardians): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 54 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 54 games (has homered in 7.4% of games) Anthony Volpe (Yankees): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 58 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 58 games (has homered in 12.1% of games) Steven Kwan (Guardians): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 58 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 58 games (has homered in 8.6% of games) DJ LeMahieu (Yankees): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Jhonkensy Noel (Guardians): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 40 games (has homered in 5% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 40 games (has homered in 5% of games) Jasson Domínguez (Yankees): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 49 games (has homered in 8.2% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 49 games (has homered in 8.2% of games) Jorbit Vivas (Yankees): +10000 to hit a HR

+10000 to hit a HR Austin Hedges (Guardians): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 19 games (has homered in 15% of games)

Milwaukee Brewers at Cincinnati Reds

Rhys Hoskins (Brewers): +255 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 58 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)

+255 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 58 games (has homered in 13.8% of games) William Contreras (Brewers): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 58 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 58 games (has homered in 8.6% of games) Christian Yelich (Brewers): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 59 games (has homered in 18.6% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 59 games (has homered in 18.6% of games) Jackson Chourio (Brewers): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 61 games (has homered in 13.1% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 61 games (has homered in 13.1% of games) Will Benson (Reds): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 22 games (has homered in 22.7% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 22 games (has homered in 22.7% of games) Tyler Stephenson (Reds): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 26 games (has homered in 19.2% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 26 games (has homered in 19.2% of games) Matt McLain (Reds): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 52 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 52 games (has homered in 11.5% of games) Jake Fraley (Reds): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 31 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 31 games (has homered in 12.9% of games) Daz Cameron (Brewers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 13 games

+600 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 13 games Spencer Steer (Reds): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 55 games (has homered in 7.3% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 55 games (has homered in 7.3% of games) Joey Ortiz (Brewers): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 59 games (has homered in 3.4% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 59 games (has homered in 3.4% of games) TJ Friedl (Reds): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 57 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 57 games (has homered in 5.3% of games) Caleb Durbin (Brewers): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 41 games (has homered in 2.4% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 41 games (has homered in 2.4% of games) Brice Turang (Brewers): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 58 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 58 games (has homered in 6.9% of games) Garrett Hampson (Reds): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 18 games

+870 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 18 games Sal Frelick (Brewers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 58 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 58 games (has homered in 6.9% of games) Gavin Lux (Reds): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 56 games (has homered in 1.8% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 56 games (has homered in 1.8% of games) Santiago Espinal (Reds): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 52 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 52 games Austin Hays (Reds): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 31 games (has homered in 16.1% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 31 games (has homered in 16.1% of games) Isaac Collins (Brewers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 43 games (has homered in 2.3% of games)

New York Mets at Los Angeles Dodgers

Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +190 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 23 HR in 59 games (has homered in 35.6% of games)

+190 to hit a HR | 23 HR in 59 games (has homered in 35.6% of games) Pete Alonso (Mets): +265 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 61 games (has homered in 19.7% of games)

+265 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 61 games (has homered in 19.7% of games) Juan Soto (Mets): +330 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 60 games (has homered in 15% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 60 games (has homered in 15% of games) Francisco Lindor (Mets): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 60 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 60 games (has homered in 20% of games) Max Muncy (Dodgers): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 57 games (has homered in 12.3% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 57 games (has homered in 12.3% of games) Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 47 games (has homered in 19.1% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 47 games (has homered in 19.1% of games) Freddie Freeman (Dodgers): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 50 games (has homered in 18% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 50 games (has homered in 18% of games) Mookie Betts (Dodgers): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 54 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 54 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Will Smith (Dodgers): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 49 games (has homered in 10.2% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 49 games (has homered in 10.2% of games) Andy Pages (Dodgers): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 57 games (has homered in 19.3% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 57 games (has homered in 19.3% of games) Brandon Nimmo (Mets): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 57 games (has homered in 14% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 57 games (has homered in 14% of games) Brett Baty (Mets): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 40 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 40 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Francisco Álvarez (Mets): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 25 games (has homered in 4% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 25 games (has homered in 4% of games) Michael Conforto (Dodgers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 54 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 54 games (has homered in 5.6% of games) Tyrone Taylor (Mets): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 52 games (has homered in 1.9% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 52 games (has homered in 1.9% of games) Jared Young (Mets): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Jeff McNeil (Mets): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 30 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 30 games (has homered in 10% of games) Mark Vientos (Mets): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 53 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 53 games (has homered in 11.3% of games) Tommy Edman (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 44 games (has homered in 20.5% of games)

Colorado Rockies at Miami Marlins